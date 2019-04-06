PHUKET: Galileo Maritime Academy and the Thai Yachting Business Association (TYBA), in conjunction with The Phuket News and Live 89.5 radio, has launched a marine safety training campaign for all crew of vessels engaged in the Thai marine tourism industry.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 April 2019, 02:03PM

Galileo has based the training program on the widely accepted international standards developed over the last 10 years by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) known as MGN 280, explained Anthony Gould, Chairman and Director of Galileo.

“The IMO and MCA standards were designed for captains and crew of vessels under 24 meters in length engaged in commercial tourism, work boats and pilot boats, and is currently used in many countries,” he said.

Starting this month will be regular radio broadcasts on Live 89.5 of daily tips and advice for all crew and yacht operators covering fire prevention and fire-fighting, personal safety and care of the marine environment, survival skills in an emergency, first aid and being a first responder, crowd management and crisis handling skills, collision regulations and basic navigation, voyage and weather planning, seamanship and heavy weather handling, safety equipment and VHF radio communication.

There will also be regular articles and coverage of the training program as it progresses in The Phuket News special column on Safety at Sea. The campaign will initially continue for three months.

“The objective of this campaign is to raise awareness of the importance of professional standards of training to improve the safety record of Phuket’s marine industry and to promote quality training that will give guests and crew greater confidence that they can be safer in their work and leisure,” Mr Gould said.

“As a result we believe that charter companies, hotels and tour operators will be able to promote that their marine operations are compliant with best international standards and are a safer experience for their tourist guests.”

The Galileo Maritime Academy training program for captains and crew of these vessels will be delivered in both Thai and English language at economical group rates. The program will be broken down into segments of knowledge and practical skills to fit in with the requirements of working crew so that marine operations are not disrupted, Mr Gould noted.

Galileo will provide the instructors, facilities and equipment at their training centre at Yacht Haven Marina and in some cases the theory classes can be held in client hotels and company facilities, he added.

“Phuket is fast becoming an international maritime training destination. In the first quarter of 2019 Galileo has seen a truly international spread of students from the superyacht and commercial shipping industry visiting Phuket to obtain MCA certification at the maritime training centre at Yacht Haven Marina.

“In all, 51% of these students have been entry-level crew looking to start their careers on superyachts and 49% have been experienced captains and crew carrying out STCW refresher courses and advanced proficiency training in Medical Care, Survival Craft and Rescue Boats, Advanced Fire Fighting, Approved Marine Engine Courses, Efficient Deckhand and Fast Rescue Boat courses – all under MCA certification,” Mr Gould explained.

The UK has consistently been the largest source of students by nationality as is Europe generally, next is Asia and then Australia and USA, Canada and South Africa, he noted.