THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Safety at Sea: Galileo launches new initiative for Phuket’s marine industry

PHUKET: Galileo Maritime Academy and the Thai Yachting Business Association (TYBA), in conjunction with The Phuket News and Live 89.5 radio, has launched a marine safety training campaign for all crew of vessels engaged in the Thai marine tourism industry.

marineSafetytransporttourism
By The Phuket News

Saturday 6 April 2019, 02:03PM

The Safety at Sea intensive series begins this month: Photo: Galileo Maritime Academy

The Safety at Sea intensive series begins this month: Photo: Galileo Maritime Academy

The Safety at Sea intensive series begins this month: Photo: Galileo Maritime Academy

The Safety at Sea intensive series begins this month: Photo: Galileo Maritime Academy

The Safety at Sea intensive series begins this month: Photo: Galileo Maritime Academy

The Safety at Sea intensive series begins this month: Photo: Galileo Maritime Academy

The Safety at Sea intensive series begins this month: Photo: Galileo Maritime Academy

The Safety at Sea intensive series begins this month: Photo: Galileo Maritime Academy

The Safety at Sea intensive series begins this month: Photo: Galileo Maritime Academy

The Safety at Sea intensive series begins this month: Photo: Galileo Maritime Academy

Galileo has based the training program on the widely accepted international standards developed over the last 10 years by the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) and the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) known as MGN 280, explained Anthony Gould, Chairman and Director of Galileo.

“The IMO and MCA standards were designed for captains and crew of vessels under 24 meters in length engaged in commercial tourism, work boats and pilot boats, and is currently used in many countries,” he said.

Starting this month will be regular radio broadcasts on Live 89.5 of daily tips and advice for all crew and yacht operators covering fire prevention and fire-fighting, personal safety and care of the marine environment, survival skills in an emergency, first aid and being a first responder, crowd management and crisis handling skills, collision regulations and basic navigation, voyage and weather planning, seamanship and heavy weather handling, safety equipment and VHF radio communication.

There will also be regular articles and coverage of the training program as it progresses in The Phuket News special column on Safety at Sea. The campaign will initially continue for three months.

“The objective of this campaign is to raise awareness of the importance of professional standards of training to improve the safety record of Phuket’s marine industry and to promote quality training that will give guests and crew greater confidence that they can be safer in their work and leisure,” Mr Gould said.

“As a result we believe that charter companies, hotels and tour operators will be able to promote that their marine operations are compliant with best international standards and are a safer experience for their tourist guests.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The Galileo Maritime Academy training program for captains and crew of these vessels will be delivered in both Thai and English language at economical group rates. The program will be broken down into segments of knowledge and practical skills to fit in with the requirements of working crew so that marine operations are not disrupted, Mr Gould noted.

Galileo will provide the instructors, facilities and equipment at their training centre at Yacht Haven Marina and in some cases the theory classes can be held in client hotels and company facilities, he added.

“Phuket is fast becoming an international maritime training destination. In the first quarter of 2019 Galileo has seen a truly international spread of students from the superyacht and commercial shipping industry visiting Phuket to obtain MCA certification at the maritime training centre at Yacht Haven Marina.

“In all, 51% of these students have been entry-level crew looking to start their careers on superyachts and 49% have been experienced captains and crew carrying out STCW refresher courses and advanced proficiency training in Medical Care, Survival Craft and Rescue Boats, Advanced Fire Fighting, Approved Marine Engine Courses, Efficient Deckhand and Fast Rescue Boat courses – all under MCA certification,” Mr Gould explained.

The UK has consistently been the largest source of students by nationality as is Europe generally, next is Asia and then Australia and USA, Canada and South Africa, he noted.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms
Speedboat captain to be suspended, boat de-registered after oil tanker slam
Chinese tourists injured as Phuket tour speedboat slams oil tanker
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Phuket tour piers re-open in full service
Phuket boats clear to leave port as Pabuk passes
Safety measures boosted at bustling Phuket ports for New Year
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Phuket speedboat captain, crewman and guide all charged for Chinese tourist slashed by Phi Phi tour boat propeller
Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Rawai beach speedboat refueller arrested, but refuelling continues incognito
Phuket Marine Office urges water safety for Loy Krathong
Phoenix recovery team yet to arrive
Nine Brits safe after yacht set afire by lightning

 

Phuket community
Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

Oh, where to start with this nonsense: “everything we do is to stop tourists being extorted”- I ...(Read More)

Being Polite: Army to teach Patong tuk-tuk, taxi drivers manners after vicious beating of tourists

LOL. Well 'viciously beating people' certainly isn't 'polite', so I guess they&#...(Read More)

Over 30k meth pills, gun and ammunition seized

A good catch! However, it would be great to read later how RTP trace back drugs, gun, ammunition fro...(Read More)

Leclerc repays Ferrari faith with moral Bahrain win

The first race in F1 in years. There were actually on track passes among the top 5 contenders and f...(Read More)

National Ombudsman rails on Phuket Airport security over thefts from luggage

Security? Like planes landing 40 meters over a public beach? Like a fuel tank within grenade lobbi...(Read More)

Cement truck driver fined after releasing load on Patong Hill

How lucky the vehicle's tag was visible- many are not. The skill and ethos of many drivers is wh...(Read More)

Digital agility key to regional growth, Asean ministerial retreat in Phuket told

Dirtbag means poor and as a developing nation, it's understandable only well to do- or contribut...(Read More)

Rawai Municipality starts providing free emergency water

I wonder if my aquarium fish dying from using the well water has anything to do with my neighbor'...(Read More)

Tourist Police officer flips pickup truck in Thalang

Obviously drove to fast on a wet (??) road. Not tested for alcohol because he not appeared to be dr...(Read More)

Election Commission orders six election re-runs

Well well so count the votes from Thai's in New Zealand as well, and every army base in Thailand...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
Thai Residential
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dream Beach Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
China International Boat Show 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ride 4 Kids 2019
Elegant White Charity Gala
HeadStart International School Phuket
La Boucherie
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic

 