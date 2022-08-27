Saemapetch victorious in Rittewada ONE rematch

MMA: After their heated first meeting last year, the long-awaited rematch between Thai powerhouses Saemapetch Fairtex and Rittewada Petchyindee went down on the main card of ONE 160: Ok v Lee II on Friday (Aug 26), at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

MMA

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 28 August 2022, 09:15AM

Saemapetch Fairtex. Photo: Bangkok Post

Top-ranked bantamweight Muay Thai contender Saemapetch finally avenged his loss to number two contender Rittewada, who was the victor of their first matchup in Nov 2021, reports the Bangkok Post.

The Fairtex athlete was gunning for revenge and landed a stunning knockout with an overhand left that spun Rittewada to the ground and effectively ended the fight in round two. Saemapetch’s performance also earned him a US$50,000 (B1.8 million) bonus.

The co-main event of ONE 160 was a barnburner between Thanh Le and number one-ranked contender Tang Kai. The two exchanged powerful strikes for the majority of their match, with Tang withstanding the power Le delivered in the earlier rounds. The Chinese MMA fighter eventually won, improving his record to 14-2 and becoming the new ONE featherweight world champion.

In the main event, division kingpin Ok Rae Yoon and number one contender Christian Lee battled for the ONE lightweight world championship in a match that didn’t go the distance. “The Warrior” Lee attacked Ok from start to finish, delivering a technical knockout in the first minute of the second round and receiving a US$50,000 bonus.

In addition, Tommy Langaker and Martin Batur also brought home well-deserved US$50,000 bonuses for their performances.

ONE 160: Ok v Lee II Full Results

Christian Lee defeats Ok Rae Yoon via TKO at 1:00 of round two to reclaim the ONE Lightweight World Title)

Tang Kai defeats Thanh Le via unanimous decision to claim the ONE Featherweight World Title

Saemapetch Fairtex defeats Rittewada Petchyindee via knockout at 1:35 of round two (Muay Thai – bantamweight)

Keanu Subba defeats Amir Khan via knockout at 3:29 of round one (MMA – featherweight)

Martin Batur defeats Paul Elliott via TKO at 3:38 of round one (MMA – heavyweight)

Tommy Langaker defeats Renato Canuto via decision (lightweight – submission grappling)

Kantharaj Agasa defeats Thales Nakassu via TKO at 2:55 of round one (MMA – bantamweight)