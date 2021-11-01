Sadom storms to victory at Thailand Open

GOLF: In-form Sadom Kaewkanjana put on another spectacular performance to storm to a four-shot victory at the B10 million Thailand Open in Pathum Thani yesterday (Oct 31).

By Bangkok Post

Monday 1 November 2021, 08:47AM

Sadom Kaewkanjana holds the King Rama IX trophy. Photo: Bangkok Post

Sadom, who has claimed two titles and a runner-up spot in his last three events, carded a five-under-par 66 to win on 23-under 261, four shots ahead of second-placed Prom Meesawat, who shot a 68, at the par-71 Riverdale Golf Club, reports the Bangkok Post.

Phachara Khongwatmai (67), who won the Pattaya Open last week, and Suradit Yongcharoenchai (69) finished tied for third on 15-under 269. Wichayanon Chothirunrungrueng fired a 66 for fifth place on 14-under 270.

Sadom, who did not drop a shot in the last two rounds, received the King Rama IX trophy, the winner’s cheque of B1.5mn and five world ranking points.

It was his fourth win on the All Thailand Golf Tour and he became the sixth Thai to win the country’s oldest golf event after Suthep Meesawat (1991), Boonchu Ruangkit (1992 and 2004), Prayad Marksaeng (2013), Rattanon Wannasrichan (2017) and Panuphol Pittayarat (2018).

The 23-year-old from Narathiwat is more than happy to claim the coveted trophy.

“I feel really happy to win this trophy and I think every Thai golfer wants to win this one,” said Sadom, who dropped only one shot this week.

“I tried to hit fairways as much as I could and I managed to play my game without any pressure this week.”

Amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat concluded with a 66 to finish 16th and took home his fourth low amateur award in as many events.

“I am really proud because it is a big tournament and there are many national golfers here,” said the 14-year-old.

The next All Thailand Golf tour event will be the Singha E-San Open in Khon Kaen starting on Thursday (Nov 4).