BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sadom storms to victory at Thailand Open

Sadom storms to victory at Thailand Open

GOLF: In-form Sadom Kaewkanjana put on another spectacular performance to storm to a four-shot victory at the B10 million Thailand Open in Pathum Thani yesterday (Oct 31).

Golf
By Bangkok Post

Monday 1 November 2021, 08:47AM

Sadom Kaewkanjana holds the King Rama IX trophy. Photo: Bangkok Post

Sadom Kaewkanjana holds the King Rama IX trophy. Photo: Bangkok Post

Sadom, who has claimed two titles and a runner-up spot in his last three events, carded a five-under-par 66 to win on 23-under 261, four shots ahead of second-placed Prom Meesawat, who shot a 68, at the par-71 Riverdale Golf Club, reports the Bangkok Post.

Phachara Khongwatmai (67), who won the Pattaya Open last week, and Suradit Yongcharoenchai (69) finished tied for third on 15-under 269. Wichayanon Chothirunrungrueng fired a 66 for fifth place on 14-under 270.

Sadom, who did not drop a shot in the last two rounds, received the King Rama IX trophy, the winner’s cheque of B1.5mn and five world ranking points.

It was his fourth win on the All Thailand Golf Tour and he became the sixth Thai to win the country’s oldest golf event after Suthep Meesawat (1991), Boonchu Ruangkit (1992 and 2004), Prayad Marksaeng (2013), Rattanon Wannasrichan (2017) and Panuphol Pittayarat (2018).

The 23-year-old from Narathiwat is more than happy to claim the coveted trophy.

C and C Marine

“I feel really happy to win this trophy and I think every Thai golfer wants to win this one,” said Sadom, who dropped only one shot this week.

“I tried to hit fairways as much as I could and I managed to play my game without any pressure this week.”

Amateur Ratchanon Chantananuwat concluded with a 66 to finish 16th and took home his fourth low amateur award in as many events.

“I am really proud because it is a big tournament and there are many national golfers here,” said the 14-year-old.

The next All Thailand Golf tour event will be the Singha E-San Open in Khon Kaen starting on Thursday (Nov 4).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tottenham sack manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Man Utd bounce back, Chelsea extend lead after Liverpool, Man City slips
Sensational Salah on top of the world
Phuket martial arts instructor sets world record
Will Verstappen’s championship drive win him the title?
Patty wins LPGA Rookie of Year award
Cows win series in finale run fest at the ACG
Stokes boosts England’s Ashes cause
Thai shuttlers lose doubles final to Japan
Hat-trick hero Salah hails ‘big win’ as Liverpool crush Man Utd
Verstappen doubles title lead in Texas thriller
Chelsea hit Norwich for seven, Man City beat Brighton
Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole in Austin
Quartararo eyes MotoGP title as Rossi waves goodbye to Misano
Revived Man Utd face Liverpool, Chelsea battle injury woes

 

Phuket community
Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ms.Sweet and her view of menfolk .Always worth a hefty laughter ! ...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

@Kurt Right Kurt,exactly the same "X-Mas Punch" you obviously enjoy every day !...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Several hotels have already increased the room rates with 20-40% while they not yet fully operationa...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Full steam ahead

Yes, excellent point. Immunity from covid exposure the old fashioned way. These people should be giv...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

Ad hominem, the go-to discourse tactic of the lower IQ sexpat. ...(Read More)

Phuket’s first ‘Test & Go’ tourists arrive

I was there and also saw an old bitter twisted cynical spinster along with her pussy cat arrive....(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

At 11pm last night all ex bar now became restaurant without cooking any food were opened and in full...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

The 'Thai way' is just an excuse for poor governance. Rulings need to be concise and thought...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Bars facilitate illegal prostitution, the foundation of Thaidom's corruption. Could this be an...(Read More)

Phuket pubs, bars to remain closed, but alcohol in restaurants may be sold until 11pm

Hmm, Maverick, nearly all the bars open on the front of Bangla Rd are full. All the other bars that ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
PKF Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Exotic Fishing Thailand
CBRE Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
EPL predictions
Thanyapura
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

 