Start From: Saturday 20 October 2018, 08:00PM to Saturday 20 October 2018, 12:00AM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Get some good old wild wild west experience with Two Chefs’s Bar & Grill’s Wild West Country Night at Two Chefs Kata Center on the 20th of October 2018. Live music starts at 8pm until late. Indulge in our All You Can Eat Chef’s Special Southern Fried Chicken for only THB395 per person. Make your reservations NOW! Call 076-330-065.