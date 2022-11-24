Sa Ton Pho community still looking for a place to call home

PHUKET: Officials have set up an inspection committee to look into and resolve the ongoing issue of homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 24 November 2022, 04:16PM

The Sa Ton Pho community was evicted from land in Chalong and then again from land near Rassada Pier in May this year and have still yet to be granted anwyhere they can call home.

The Sa Ton Pho community derives its name, meaning “Bodhi Tree Pond”, from where the residents once lived near Phuket Zoo in Moo 3, Chalong.

The residents lived on unused land around a natural pond in the area, which is primarily mangrove swamp, but were evicted by the landowner.

The residents then were granted permission to move to 50 rai of unused land on Sri Suthat Rd, near the monkey viewpoint near Rassada Pier, but were again asked to move through legal action by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) as there was no legal provision to allow them to stay on that particular land.

As no solutions have thus far been forthcoming, a meeting was held yesterday (Nov 23) afternoon at Phuket Provincial Hall to expedite the situation.

Phuket Deputy Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan chaired the meeting and was joined by Yosakrit Chusri, head of the Phuket Land Academic Group, in addition to community representatives and heads of relevant government agencies.

Mr Yosakrit said that he had tried to help the Sa Ton Pho community after they were evicted but that a resolution had yet to be reached.

He added that yesterday’s meeting sought to accelerate the process so suitable solutions could be implemented and the community could find somewhere to lay claim to as home after so long being homeless.

A committee has been established to do exactly that and will be monitored to ensure appropriate progress is being made.