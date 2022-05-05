tengoku
tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Sa Ton Pho community rendered homeless

Sa Ton Pho community rendered homeless

PHUKET: Homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community evicted from land in Chalong and then again from land near Rassada Pier set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall yesterday (May 4) in their plea to be allowed to live on unused state land.

landpropertyeconomics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 5 May 2022, 09:59AM

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

With no place else to go, the now homeless residents of the Sa Ton Pho community have set up camp in front of the new Phuket Provincial Hall. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Chonthee Changruenkul, the coordinator of the Phuket Community Rights Development Network, explained that the camp comprises some 50 residents.

Mr Chonthee said that this residents were pursuing their right to be granted a place to live under rights already given by the Ministry of Natural Resources following a Cabinet resolution in 2010.

The Sa Ton Pho community derives its name, meaning “Bodhi Tree Pond”, from where the residents once lived near Phuket Zoo in Moo 3, Chalong, said Mr Chonthee.

The residents lived on unused land around a natural pond in the area, which is primarily mangrove swamp, but were evicted by the landowner, he explained.

The residents then were granted permission to move to 50 rai of unused land on Sri Suthat Rd, near the monkey viewpoint near Rassada Pier, but are now being asked ‒ through legal action ‒ to vacate the area by the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO) as there is no legal provision to allow them to stay on that particular land, Mr Chonthee said.

The residents have appealed to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment and the Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources to change the official designated use of the land to allow them to stay.

“The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment responded and officials came down to discuss with the provincial government to create an MoU [Memorandum of Understanding] between the Ton Pho community and related agencies to allow the residents to stay,” he said.

Of the 34 households that comprised the original Sa Ton Pho community in Chalong, only 23 are left. The rest of the people moved away during the COVID pandemic, Mr Chonthee noted.

“That still leaves 23 households, comprising 78 people, in trouble,” he noted.

“They have no place to go, so they are asking for permission to stay at the Phuket Community Rights Center network at the entrance of Rassada Pier by building temporary housing only,” Mr Chonthee said.

“But the land there is under the care of PPAO, and the PPAO has taken legal action against the villagers who tried to set up homes there as the official permission from the Director-General of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources given is still not being upheld,” he added.

“So we have come here, where we will stay because we have no place else to go,“ Mr Chonthee said.

The residents will submit yet another formal request to Phuket Governor Narong Wonciew to resolve the long-standing problem today (May 5).

“Of the 50 rai of state land not being used, we are asking to use only four and a half rai,” Mr Chonthee said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Deputy Commerce Minister touts tourism policy success
Government accepts Japan loan of B13.2bn
TAT call for more hotel discounts receives tepid response
35,000 schools aim to reopen for new term
Phuket marks 53 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangkok airport chase gets man the glass treatment || May 4
Wild chase after man sneaks onto Suvarnabhumi airport apron
Kamala Beach empty as officials ramp up ‘fish safety’ patrols
Supreme Court leak ignites US abortion firestorm
Bribe plot rumours swirl
Jimi Sandhu killer killed in plane crash
Phuket marks 39 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tavel boom forecasted for Thailand, ’Bites were caused by a shark’ || May 3
German tourist lost in Phuket jungle found safe
Phuket launches ‘Fruit Festival’

 

Phuket community
Government accepts Japan loan of B13.2bn

oh dear.. ...(Read More)

Government accepts Japan loan of B13.2bn

Sorry for asking a stupid question. Why does the country need a loan when Thai’s keep being told e...(Read More)

35,000 schools aim to reopen for new term

Not a single word about what kind of vaccine will be used for the 35,000 schools. Seen the enormes ...(Read More)

Wild chase after man sneaks onto Suvarnabhumi airport apron

15 years is what people can be given for the draconian lese majeste laws dating from the middle ages...(Read More)

Kamala Beach empty as officials ramp up ‘fish safety’ patrols

It's not just Kamala beach that is nigh empty. Most beaches this last week have been mostly dese...(Read More)

Bribe plot rumours swirl

Mr Somsak last statement is appalling..lol.. mean he could have done it with less.. he seems pretty...(Read More)

Phuket launches ‘Fruit Festival’

@ematt, I commented about all kind of 'festivals'. Not just about fruit festival. All these...(Read More)

Navy trainer to be discharged over hazing scandal

The Old Guard that rules ( many times repressive) Thailand, seem to blind to learn that Video clips ...(Read More)

Wild chase after man sneaks onto Suvarnabhumi airport apron

Bad security up there, not so long time ago it’s was a man in a car doing the same. ...(Read More)

Phuket launches ‘Fruit Festival’

A fruit festival, and Kurt complains. LOL. Seriously Kurt, and I mean this -- try finding a hobby o...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
PaintFX
Art-Tec Design
QSI International School Phuket
EPL predictions
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property

 