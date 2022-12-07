333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ruthless England sack Jones nine months from Rugby World Cup

Ruthless England sack Jones nine months from Rugby World Cup

RUGBY: England were left looking for a new head coach nine months out from next year’s World Cup after the Rugby Football Union announced yesterday (Dec 6) that Eddie Jones had been sacked.

Rugby
By AFP

Wednesday 7 December 2022, 02:54PM

Eddie Jones. Photo: AFP

Eddie Jones. Photo: AFP

Veteran Australian boss Jones paid the price for presiding over England’s worst year since 2008, the team losing six out of 12 Tests, with five wins and a draw.

He was the second head coach to be fired in 24 hours after Wales replaced Wayne Pivac with predecessor Warren Gatland.

Jones was contracted to take England through until the end of the 2023 World Cup in France - he guided them to the 2019 final where they were beaten by South Africa - but the RFU has curtailed his seven-year reign.

Steve Borthwick, the former England captain turned boss of Premiership champions Leicester, is the favourite to succeed Jones full time, having been a long-serving deputy to the 62-year-old at both Japan and England.

But the RFU said yesterday forwards coach Richard Cockerill would take charge of England on an interim basis.

Hard driving taskmaster’

Jones was proud of England’s achievements during his tenure, saying: “I am pleased with much that we have achieved as an England team and I look forward to watching the team’s performance in the future.”

RFU chief executive Bill Sweeney said: “It’s important to recognise the huge contribution Eddie has made to English rugby, winning three Six Nations, one Grand Slam and taking us to a World Cup final.”

Jones’ future was in the balance following a recent Autumn series where a lone win over Japan and fortunate draw with New Zealand were bookended by defeats by Argentina and South Africa.

The RFU then called in an anonymous panel to review the Autumn campaign - standard procedure after all major series - but it was clear Jones’ job was on the line despite a 73% win rate as England coach.

The panel’s findings paved the way for the RFU board to confirm Jones’ exit yesterday.

But the governing body were tight-lipped about Jones’ permanent replacement ahead of England’s Six Nations opener at home to Scotland on Feb 4, saying only that changes would be announced in the “near future”.

Internal - Phuket Live Radio 89.5

Their options have been reduced in recent days, with La Rochelle coach Ronan O’Gara, the former Ireland fly-half, ruling himself out of the England running and Gatland rejoining Wales.

Crusaders chief Scott Robertson is an alternative, but a lack of international experience and knowledge of the English game could count against the New Zealander.

It had previously been agreed Jones would step down after the 2023 World Cup.

But the often outspoken coach’s departure was hastened following a decisive 27-13 loss to the Springboks in England’s final match of this year, with usually loyal home fans jeering the team off the Twickenham pitch after a lacklustre display.

It all left Jones more vulnerable than at any time since his appointment after a 2015 World Cup where hosts England crashed out in the group stage.

Jones’ position was not helped when his media advisor, David Pembroke described Sweeney as “slippery” while accusing him of leaking stories to the press.

Jones made an immediate positive impact, leading England to a 2016 Grand Slam, a launchad for a run of 17 straight wins at the start of his reign, with further Six Nations titles won in 2017 and 2020.

He also took England to the 2019 World Cup final in Japan only for the team to suffer a crushing 32-12 defeat by South Africa.

Jones admitted he should have stood down as Australia coach after the Wallabies’ 2003 World Cup final loss to England, but stayed too long only to be sacked in 2005.

And with England there were always doubts over whether his intense methods - he got through some 200 players in matches and training squads, as well as numerous coaching staff - could be sustained over two World Cup cycles.

“There’s been rumours about Eddie being a hard driving taskmaster,” former England captain Lewis Moody told the BBC.

Jones, however, recently told Men’s Health UK magazine: “I’m 62 now and I think in pure coaching terms I am coaching better than I ever have.”

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

World Cup win makes Morocco the ‘pride’ of Arab fans
Perfect conditions for day two of Phuket King’s Cup
Good gusts for start of keelboat racing in 34th Phuket King’s Cup Regatta
Brazil thrill to earn World Cup quarter-final against Croatia
Supreme Sarit secures first Asian Tour title with Indonesia win
Kathu readies for 25th Half Marathon
France into quarters as England romp past Senegal
Ron bowls over the competition at the Kamala Lawn Bowls Club Championship
France, England in World Cup spotlight after Messi helps Argentina into last eight
Fury forecasts ‘biggest year of career’ after defeating Chisora
COVID forces cancellation of Chinese Grand Prix for fourth successive year
BISP Soccer 7s makes a great comeback
South Korea snatch last-16 place, Swiss edge fiery World Cup clash
Germany dumped out of World Cup as Japan stun Spain
Jai Dee Regatta challenged by light winds

 

Phuket community
Policy-level corruption rife, anti-graft body says

They cannot fix a broken corrupt government with a broken and corrupt government. The greed-fueled c...(Read More)

Phuket Islamic community rallies to help Rohingya boat adrift

Very difficult situation...heartbreaking actually. Kudos to the Phuket Islamic Committee for trying ...(Read More)

Patong Hill road hoped to open to all vehicles by Christmas

Initially, it was going to take 3-4 weeks. Who could know that rain would slow things? No one ever...(Read More)

Policy-level corruption rife, anti-graft body says

If the whole fish is completely rotten, the solution is not to foolishly try and fix a small rotten ...(Read More)

Three killed in repeat bombing at recent train derailment site

In this case you are the nutcase, JohnC. There is no different treatment along religion lines among ...(Read More)

Three killed in repeat bombing at recent train derailment site

@JohnC Unequal treatment of Thai Muslims ? And that would be ? Please specify !...(Read More)

Prab calls for expanding beach operator areas on Patong Beach

the expansion is not about the 'needs of tourists' but the needs of some pockets to be fille...(Read More)

More international flights to be sought

Just to clarify ... Last week it was reported that Phuket airport was operating at or above its safe...(Read More)

Prab calls for expanding beach operator areas on Patong Beach

Well, Mr Prab Keesen has spoken, and then it will be as he says. even though about 50% of the sunbe...(Read More)

‘Prab Rd’ officially opens after mass tree planting

What's happening with the "new" Patong-Chalong Dam road? Last I heard they wanted to...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pro Property Partners
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand

 