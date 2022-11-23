British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights

Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights

PHUKET: Russians continue to drive the increase in international arrival to Phuket with another flight service direct from Moscow landing on the island yesterday (Nov 22).

tourismeconomicsRussian
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 23 November 2022, 10:38AM

Azur Air’s inaugural flight direct from Vnukovo Airport in Moscow landed in Phuket yesterday (Nov 22). Photo: AoT Phuket

Azur Air’s inaugural flight direct from Vnukovo Airport in Moscow landed in Phuket yesterday (Nov 22). Photo: AoT Phuket

Azur Air’s inaugural flight direct from Vnukovo Airport in Moscow landed in Phuket yesterday (Nov 22). Photo: AoT Phuket

Azur Air’s inaugural flight direct from Vnukovo Airport in Moscow landed in Phuket yesterday (Nov 22). Photo: AoT Phuket

Azur Air’s inaugural flight direct from Vnukovo Airport in Moscow landed in Phuket yesterday (Nov 22). Photo: AoT Phuket

Azur Air’s inaugural flight direct from Vnukovo Airport in Moscow landed in Phuket yesterday (Nov 22). Photo: AoT Phuket

Azur Air’s inaugural flight direct from Vnukovo Airport in Moscow landed in Phuket yesterday (Nov 22). Photo: AoT Phuket

Azur Air’s inaugural flight direct from Vnukovo Airport in Moscow landed in Phuket yesterday (Nov 22). Photo: AoT Phuket

Image: Phuket Immigration

Image: Phuket Immigration

Image: Phuket Immigration

Image: Phuket Immigration

Image: AoT Phuket

Image: AoT Phuket

« »

Azur Air’s inaugural flight ZF-3701 direct from Vnukovo Airport in Moscow (VKO-HKT) landed at 11.45am, reports Airports of Thailand Phuket branch (AoT Phuket), which operates Phuket International Airport.

The passengers disembarked at Gate 15 of the International Terminal to be welcomed by Kanlayarat Suthipattanakit, Deputy Director of Phuket Airport Business Support Division and support staff.

The arrivals were handed gift bags with souvenirs to remember the occasion.

The report did not comfirm how many passengers were on board.

Russians have led the increase in the number of international tourists arriving on the island since Nov 1, helping the island to hit a new record high of daily arrivals with 9,072 landing in Phuket on Saturday (Nov 19).

C and C Marine

The figure marks the highest number of international arrivals at Phuket aiport on any one day since the touism shutdown in 2020.

According to Immigration at Phuket airport, a total of 148,461 international arrivals have entered Thailand at the airport from Nov 1-20. Of those 38,234 were Russian nationals.

Arrivals from India placed second with 19,071, followed by Australia (10,584) and the UK (9,231).

The remaining top six source markets for arrivals in order were: Germany (8,524), Singapore (7,567), Kazakhstan (7,149), Malaysia (5,658), the US (4,956) and South Korea (4,413).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Kurt | 23 November 2022 - 12:33:57 

Surprised that Putin allows them to go abroad, as he needs more canon flesh to fight his illegal war in Ukraine. Wondering how may of them who are here now would return to Russia, as upon arrival they can be taken straight to the russian army barracks. Fit for the front.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention
Islandwide CCTV to be integrated as anti-crime campaign launched
Governor pushes ‘Traffy Fondue’ for receiving complaints
Top figures in COVID fight leave in WHO shake-up
Both tsunami-warning buoys back online
Visa waiver, sports promotion to lift Saudi travel
Cobra caught in Rawai
Prayut’s future still under wraps
Son says sorry for killing father
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Progress crawls at Patong Hill, Fatal family argument, Bangkok bombing trial || November 22
Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill
Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief
Wife shot dead livestreaming husband caught with other women
One tsunami-warning buoy back online
OrSor in Phuket flamed for behaviour

 

Phuket community
Patong’s flood-causing drains get national attention

What about all this illegal buildings in Patong, some make all this problems water drains +++....(Read More)

Son says sorry for killing father

I think father and son are both oxygen thieves. Both drunken bums sitting at home drinking kratom (c...(Read More)

Prayut’s future still under wraps

The chickens flutter around, still without directional choice. Not yet knowing where power/money lan...(Read More)

Russians lead Phuket arrivals surge with new flights

Surprised that Putin allows them to go abroad, as he needs more canon flesh to fight his illegal war...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

When are Phuket Officials coming out with a fully functioning Patak road over Kata Hill? It is all s...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

1,100deaths in Chiang Mai in 2021, also cost $US400,000,000, due to agricultural burning each year. ...(Read More)

Police urge caution after apprehending serial thief

Will this serial thief end up doing porridge?...(Read More)

Rain slows repairs progress at Patong Hill

According previous statements about the Prab Kessin rd, it must be completed and in use by now. So?...(Read More)

US to help Thailand develop small nuclear reactors

I did Google Mr.Kurt and all I found is that Chiang Mai isn't even among the "50 most pollu...(Read More)

Tour bus overturns, 1 killed, 46 injured

I hope that investigation includes an autopsy of the driver's body, specifically checking for il...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Laguna Phuket
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Blue Tree Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Phuket Property

 