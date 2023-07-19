Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

PHUKET: Officers from Phuket Immigration have arrested three Russian women for working illegally at a beauty salon in Cherng Talay.

Russianimmigrationcrime

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 19 July 2023 04:15 PM

Immigration officers, joined by officers from the Cherng Talay Police, arrested the women at Shri Lakshmi Co Ltd, located on the Ban Don-Cherng Talay Road, at 3:50pm yesterday (July 18).

According to the Data for Thai company registration website, the company was registered on Feb 1, 2023 with B5 million registered capital.

The women were arrested for working illegally on a permit to stay that did not allow them to work in the Kingdom.

The three women were also accused of performing work in an occupation reserved for Thai nationals.

The three women were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station to be prosecuted, immigration officers confirmed.