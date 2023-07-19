333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

PHUKET: Officers from Phuket Immigration have arrested three Russian women for working illegally at a beauty salon in Cherng Talay.

Russianimmigrationcrime
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 19 July 2023 04:15 PM

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

Photo: Phuket Immigration

« »

Immigration officers, joined by officers from the Cherng Talay Police, arrested the women at Shri Lakshmi Co Ltd, located on the Ban Don-Cherng Talay Road, at 3:50pm yesterday (July 18).

According to the Data for Thai company registration website, the company was registered on Feb 1, 2023 with B5 million registered capital.

The women were arrested for working illegally on a permit to stay that did not allow them to work in the Kingdom.

The Pavilions Phuket

The three women were also accused of performing work in an occupation reserved for Thai nationals.

The three women were taken to Cherng Talay Police Station to be prosecuted, immigration officers confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Prab | 19 July 2023 - 16:58:08 

wonder who is the owner...why not talking about him too? and pls do the same for real estate company...

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Tha Chatchai Police defends ‘pointless’ patrol pickup, rental car at Phuket Check Point
Trees felled by strong winds as weather warning extended
‘Grateful’ Australian ‘Cast Away’ sailor back on dry land
Tourism set to fall short
Pita worried about attempt to block second vote
Children safe as bullet flies into classroom at Phuket Town primary school
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Pita to contend for Premiership while Senators fight back, Over 900 join ‘Tsunami Walk, Run’ || July 18
Region 8 Police tout anti-drug campaign success
Man arrested over Patong Beach fireworks
HOMA raises B1.2bn to accelerate rental housing expansion
Ukraine grain deal expires after Russia refuses extension
Senators fight back against post-vote threats
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Personal data arrest in Phuket, Russian Consulate opens, Calls for Phang Nga Airport || July 17
Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper
Power outages to affect Bang Tao, Pa Khlok

 

Phuket community
Russian women arrested for working illegally at beauty salon

wonder who is the owner...why not talking about him too? and pls do the same for real estate company...(Read More)

Tourism set to fall short

My bet is after humans have made the planet uninhabitable for mammals, the new dominant species will...(Read More)

Region 8 Police tout anti-drug campaign success

Drugs are not the problem, criminalizing drugs is the problem when addicts are criminalized. Without...(Read More)

Pita worried about attempt to block second vote

Reuters ran a story yesterday detailing US concerns for this usurping of democracy- it was unavail...(Read More)

Tourism set to fall short

Would Thailand be better off with more accurate tourism forecasts? For TAT officials, it's more...(Read More)

Tha Chatchai Police defends ‘pointless’ patrol pickup, rental car at Phuket Check Point

So, they need to rent a car "just in case" they need it? When was the last time it was u...(Read More)

Region 8 Police tout anti-drug campaign success

6m Baht in assets siezed is quoted. I'm sure the true figure must have been much higher than tha...(Read More)

Children safe as bullet flies into classroom at Phuket Town primary school

I hope they find the scumbag who did this....(Read More)

Trees felled by strong winds as weather warning extended

Pity the PEA aren't as efficient and speedy when it come to fixing their poor quality electrical...(Read More)

Patong motorbike taxi driver apologises for losing temper

@farcenated. You are pathetic. It is not the amount but the principle. This clown uses Grab to get c...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE - Phuket Villa Rental
Thai Residential
SALA
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties
Phuket Property
SOHO Pool Club
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket

 