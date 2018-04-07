Saturday 7 April 2018, 10:58AM

PHUKET: A Russian woman was saved from bleeding to death after she used a knife to repeatedly slash her throat while inside a Patong 7-Eleven yesterday morning (Apr 6).

The woman, a 41-year old Russian national was wearing black pants and yellow vest as she entered the 7-Eleven store at Rat-U-Thit 200 Pi Rd at 8:33am on April 6.

She was standing in front of the drinks refrigerator when she began to use a knife to cut her throat. Staff at the spoke to her in a failed attempt to prevent her from hurting herself.

The incident was caught on the stores CCTV and by 7-Eleven staff on their mobile phone. Despite the staff’s pleas for her to stop she continued to slash at her neck causing condiderable blood loss.

She didn’t stop cutting herself until Patong police and Kusoldharm rescue workers arrived on the scene and were were able to prevent her from causing further injury to herself.

The woman was initially taken to Patong Hospital for treatment, before being transported to Vachira Hospital.

Maj Ekkachai Siri from the Phuket Tourist Police said, “Now the Russian tourist is recovering at Vachira Hospital. She is in a stable condition but she has declined to communicate with police yet.

“Police will delay any further questions to find out the motives behind this incident until she gets better, then we will talk to her.”