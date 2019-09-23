THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident

Russian woman seriously injured in Chalong Underpass motorbike accident

PHUKET: A Russian woman is in serious condition at Vachira Phuket Hospital after a motorbike accident inside the Chalong Underpass on Friday evening (Sept 20)

transportaccidentsRussianpolice
By The Phuket News

Monday 23 September 2019, 06:35PM

Rescue workers attend to 35-year-old Russian national Olesia Mailian as police look on. Choto: Chalong Police

Rescue workers attend to 35-year-old Russian national Olesia Mailian as police look on. Choto: Chalong Police

Capt Thanakrit Amchonkham of the Chalong Traffic Police told The Phuket News today (Sept 23) that he was informed of the accident at about 5:50pm on Friday.

“I think she was riding the motorbike northbound when she misjudged the curve inside the underpass and hit with kerb on the opposite side of the road,” he said.

“When we arrived she was lying on the road. There was a lot of blood. She was still alive and still consciousness. She said she was in a lot of pain,” he added.

“But her condition is very serious case with many injuries. She suffered three distinct wounds to her head and forehead. She also suffered a broken pelvis, seven broken ribs and a broken arm,” Capt Thanakrit said.

However, Capt Thanakrit declined to answer any further questions, explaining that Lt Col Prasit Ra-ob of the Chalong Police was now the officer responsible for investigating the incident.

Lt Col Prasit identified the woman as 35-year-old Russian national Olesia Mailian, from Leningrad.

“I went to see her at hospital. She is in serious condition, but thankfully not in critical condition,” he said.

Lt Col Prasit explained that he had asked Ms Mailian what had happened in the tunnel, but noted, “I asked, but she is unable to talk at length about anything at the scene. I went to the hospital with a Russian translator, but she really could not to talk about or explain the accident.

“At this stage I am waiting for her to get better before asking her more in-depth questions,” he said.

Lt Col Prasit said that he was not even sure whether Ms Mailian was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, “I have spoken Traffic Police who were at the scene, but I still do not know yet,” he said.

Lt Col Prasit did note that he had asked doctors to confirm Ms Mailian’s blood-alcohol levels, but said that he had yet to receive the results of the tests.

At the time The Phuket News called today, officers had not even checked any CCTV footage available in the hope of determining what had caused the accident.

“I have not checked about CCTV yet. I just requested my colleagues to contact officials for CCTV footage from inside and outside the tunnel today (Sept 23),” Lt Col Prasit said.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Amazingly, Col Prasit also noted that police had yet to identify any witnesses to the accident, which occurred during Friday evening rush hour in a tunnel that took more than three years and 11 months to build at a cost of B546 million specifically to alleviate traffic congestion in the area.

Such was the occasion for opening the underpass that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha flew down from Bangkok to officiate its formal opening. (See story here.)

“There were no witnesses at the scene. Traffic Police were the only ones there when they arrived,” Lt Col Prasit said.

“All I have at this stage to determine the cause of the accident are the scrape marks from the motorbike on the road and damage to orange barrier poles that separate the lanes,” he added.

In short, at this stage police have no idea if another vehicle was involved, Lt Col Prasit admitted.

“I don’t know. All I have is the report from Traffic Police. They said said that she fell by herself, that there were no other vehicles involved in this accident, but our investigation is not finished yet,” he said.

Once recovered from her injuries, Ms Mailian will be charged for reckless driving, damaging government property (the orange separator poles) and with riding a motorbike through the underpass, Col Prasit confirmed.

“She will be charged, but the fine will depend on the outcome of the investigation,” he said.

Following the accident, Chalong Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Chana Suthimat urged motorbike riders to not ride through the underpass.

“This is not first accident in the Chalong Underpass, and luckily this accident did not result in death,” he told The Phuket News.

“I want people to exercise discipline when driving on the road and obey the traffic laws. There are warning signs telling riders that motorbikes must not enter any underpass. It is banned.

“Meanwhile, I urge car drivers to please drive slowly through the underpass because there is a bend in the tunnel,” he added.

“We have not yet had a death from a road accident in the underpass, but there have been a lot of accidents, so please be careful,” Lt Col Chana said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Teen drug bust! Phuket haze warning? Tiger carcasses on display as proof? || September 23
Phuket tourism officials forge Vietnam links
Suicides prompt police to let officers seek hometown duty
Death by alcohol: Autopsy finds alcohol intoxication took life of ‘pretty’ Lunlabelle
Phuket police net 17-year-old with 10k meth pills
Short circuit blamed for temple storage building fire
Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight
Phuket health officials issue haze warning, free masks issued
Smartwatch may hold clue to model’s death
Cash for govt jobs alleged
Phuket Law: Dodging trade disputes – 46 nations sign Singapore Convention
Phuket Opinion: Where there’s a will, there’s a way
Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts
Phuket cleanup unveils tale of two beaches
Phuket to hold mass cycling event to mark World Car Free Day

 

Phuket community
Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight

A fine of 400 baht is comical, but not necessarily funny. I would be willing to bet that this was t...(Read More)

Smartwatch may hold clue to model’s death

So, a pretty girl or boy, labeled as 'product presenter' is actually a prostitute on house v...(Read More)

Driver fined B400 for reckless driving, yet to face bill for fixing streetlight

No reason given? No slippery road, no steering wheel or brake failure? Or wait, perhaps the smog? Or...(Read More)

Phuket health officials issue haze warning, free masks issued

With all this Phuket smog happening/warnings, was the Sunday mass cycling event cancelled for health...(Read More)

Home where doomed ‘pretty’ partied in spotlight

Thank you, GerryT81, You reaction is explaining everything. Now I am sure that if I get ever a invi...(Read More)

Short circuit blamed for temple storage building fire

All incidents/accidents, with in the excuse book: Sparks from circuit breaker, wet road, brake fail...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

What for all this continues info in tenth of %% how much water is left. All that bla bla doesn'...(Read More)

Phuket water-supply pipeline from Phang Nga approved by Cabinet

It is even more ridiculous if clowns on here commenting without reading the article properly.Phase 2...(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts

... money trough working/planning. Curious for the next week coming uit ( vague?) 'details'....(Read More)

Royal Rainmakers show Phuket’s reservoirs from the sky, to continue efforts

There it is, written! The costs in the proposal are now a 'little' out of date'. Of cou...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Thai Residential
MYLANDS
La Boucherie