Russian woman revived on Patong Beach

PHUKET: A Russian woman has been rushed to hospital following what has been reported as a drowning incident on Patong Beach late yesterday afternoon (Jan 11).

By The Phuket News

Thursday 12 January 2023, 09:45AM

Photo: via Phuket Info Center

The woman was pulled from the water by tourists at the beach near the Bangla Police Box at about 4:50pm, officials reported.

Once aware of the situation, lifeguards rushed to assist, and found that the woman was unconscious.

Lifeguards, with the assistance of a tourist who was a doctor, provided emergency CPR until a pulse had been found and the woman was once again responsive, officials reported.

She was then transported to Patong Hospital by a rescue foundation ambulance.

The woman’s current condition has not been reported, yet officials praised all the people who provided assistance throughout the incident, with special thanks to tourists who helped at the scene.