THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Russian woman rescued from night-swim rip current at Koh Lanta

PHUKET: A Russian tourist enjoying a night swim with friends at Koh Lanta was rescued after more than an hour search for her in the dark.

tourismmarineSafetyRussian
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 8 February 2019, 04:18PM

The tourist, 27-year-old Maria Novikova, was brought safely ashore, but emotionally distraught. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The tourist, 27-year-old Maria Novikova, was brought safely ashore, but emotionally distraught. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The tourist, 27-year-old Maria Novikova, was brought safely ashore, but emotionally distraught. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The tourist, 27-year-old Maria Novikova, was brought safely ashore, but emotionally distraught. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The tourist, 27-year-old Maria Novikova, was brought safely ashore, but emotionally distraught. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The tourist, 27-year-old Maria Novikova, was brought safely ashore, but emotionally distraught. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The tourist, 27-year-old Maria Novikova, was brought safely ashore, but emotionally distraught. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The tourist, 27-year-old Maria Novikova, was brought safely ashore, but emotionally distraught. Photo: Royal Thai Navy

The woman, 27-year-old Maria Novikova was swimming with friends at Phra Ae Beach on Wednesday night (Feb 6) when she was pulled away from shore by strong a rip current, explained Cdr Teerayut Phakdeepak, Commander of Royal Thai Navy Marine Safety Unit based on Koh Lanta Noi.

After receiving the report at 8:45pm that Ms Novikova was missing, the Navy unit, local scuba diving operators and local residents launched a joint search for the Russian woman, scouring the waters offshore for any sign of her, he said.

Ms Novikova was found at about 10pm, some 250 meters from the beach, he said.

QSI International School Phuket

“She was frightened, but managing to keep her head above water,” he noted.

“Navy personnel recovered her from the water and brought her ashore. She was taken to Lanta Hospital to make sure of her physical condition, but she was emotionally distraught and crying,” Cdr Teerayut said.

“Doctors cleared Ms Novikova fit to leave the hospital, and navy personnel escorted her back to her hotel,” he added.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
First survivors from Phuket storm tour boat sinkings ashore, 53 still missing
Russian tourist rescued from deadly Phuket ’flash rip’
Phuket tourists safe after tour speedboat takes on water, capsizes en route to Phi Phi
Swiss man dies on island day tour
Phuket Opinion: ‘Reviving’ drowning victims
New B25mn tsunami-warning buoy ‘to be operational tomorrow’
Swedish tourist rescued at Patong Beach
Malaysian tourist revived during Phuket snorkelling trip to Racha Island
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Norwegian man, 77, drowns at Khaolak
Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering
Thousands stung in Australian blue bottle invasion
Phuket tour piers re-open in full service
Phuket boats clear to leave port as Pabuk passes

 

Phuket community
Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

"All the fault of that stupid underwater rock..." Yep,exactly the kind of "decent com...(Read More)

Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

"More than 8 month overflowed by water" Nonsense ! " Call in foreign water management...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Pfff, writing the same comment twice? Or is there more than one K ?Pfff...(Read More)

Princess to run for Prime Minister in election shocker

This could make things interesting!...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

"Australians do not need a visitor visa for 30 day," in your haste, to once again criticiz...(Read More)

Araibi in jail until August

Well, if Mr Araibi was ( recorded) playing football with his team during the time of the crime, than...(Read More)

Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

These plywood tour boats get bigger and bigger in size. Are there regulations about compulsory reser...(Read More)

Chinese tourists hurt as tour boat capsizes

All the fault of that stupid underwater rock. If it wasn't there nothing would have happen. :...(Read More)

Phuket Water Crisis: Governor to call in Royal Rainmakers, water rations lifted

Why let the truth hurt their continuous greedy exploitation of the island. Forget all that water sho...(Read More)

Request for Bahraini footballer’s extradition reaches court

Mr Araibi is not a australian! Pfff...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dan About Thailand
Earth Wind and Fire Experience feat Al McKay at Cafe del Mar Phuke
777 Beach Condo
Soul Heaven Saturdays with Lenny Fontana
Harvey Law Corporation
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
JW Marriott Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 