THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Russian woman found dead in Karon hotel room

PHUKET: Police are hoping that doctors will be able to shed some light on what caused the death of a Russian woman who was found dead on her hotel bed in Phuket early this morning (Jan 8).

Russiandeathpolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 January 2019, 02:02PM

Police and rescue workers from the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation arrived to find the woman lying across the bed as if she had been sitting on it with her legs over the side when she collapsed. Photo: Sayan Thammaphan

Police and rescue workers from the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation arrived to find the woman lying across the bed as if she had been sitting on it with her legs over the side when she collapsed. Photo: Sayan Thammaphan

Maj Niwech Sankaew of the Karon Police said he was called to the hotel, on Luang Por Chuan Rd in Karon, at about 4am.

Maj Niwech and fellow officers arrived at the hotel along with a Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation emergency response team led by foundation chief Sayan Thammaphan at about 4:30am, he reported.

Lying across the bed as if she had been sitting on it with her legs over the side when she collapsed was the woman wearing a short black T-shirt and underwear.

“The woman was a Russian national, about 31 years of age,” Maj Niwech told The Phuket News.

“She travelled to Phuket with her daughter and brother,” he noted, adding that the family were to leave Phuket today.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Maj Niwech declined to give any further details about the woman.

However, he added, “I checked the hotel room, but there were no prescription medicines for any pre-existing medical condition. There were no scratches or wounds on her body and no sign of a struggle or any indication that the room had been burgled.”

The woman’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, Maj Niwech confirmed.

“We have not been able to determine any obvious cause of death. We are now waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination,” Maj Niwech said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Police investigate death of Russian woman in seven-storey fall from Phuket condo
Ukrainian driver charged over Phuket deaths of Russian women
Russian woman dies after leap from Patong hotel rooftop as daughter, 10, stays in room
Russian tourist found hanged at Phuket hotel
Remains thought to be missing Russian tourist sent for tests
Doctors yet to unravel death of Russian tourist within hours of landing in Phuket
Russian tourist, 60, slips on rocks, drowns at Kata beach
Russian expat found dead in Phuket home
Russian woman, 29, dies 3 days after being hit by motorbike when crossing Phuket road
Frenchman investigated for Russian killed in Phuket motorbike accident
Russian man, 52,found dead in Phuket hotel room
Police suspect Phuket dope charge related to Russian man found hanged in Patong
Phuket tour boat disaster: Three dead, three missing - and some more confusing reports
Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up
Ukrainian man tested for drugs, alcohol after Russian women killed in Phuket head-on collision

 

Phuket community
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

lol...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Dunno off which cereal packet you got your legal advice. Sect 1336, Civil Commercial Code provides t...(Read More)

Bridging the gaping wealth chasm

If you bothered to read the article that is what is suggested....(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

... please, I, and I suspect many others, would like to know how you would "fix" it, any s...(Read More)

Phuket calls for donations for Pabuk victims

A good cause, to be sure. But, maybe less money should be spent buying submarines and spent, inste...(Read More)

Pabuk leaves trail of damage in wake

When they start in the usual flood areas to 'foot' electric poles in cement/concrete? Learni...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

Seems mr MaAnn not doesn't understand thai law regarding beach access. Why is he hiding behind w...(Read More)

Bridging the gaping wealth chasm

Cash hand outs and welfare are not lifting the 'underprivileged' out of their poverty. Educa...(Read More)

Beer truck heading to Patong overturns, spills load

Mmm, beer, glarrggh....(Read More)

Dangerous driver, brakes blamed for pickup landing in Phuket jungle

"From there the pickup’s front wheels pitched up off the road as the vehicle tilted backwards...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
JW Marriott Phuket
ZUMA Restaurant
777 Beach Condo
Thailand Yacht Show
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
HeadStart International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand

 