PHUKET: Police are hoping that doctors will be able to shed some light on what caused the death of a Russian woman who was found dead on her hotel bed in Phuket early this morning (Jan 8).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 8 January 2019, 02:02PM

Police and rescue workers from the Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation arrived to find the woman lying across the bed as if she had been sitting on it with her legs over the side when she collapsed. Photo: Sayan Thammaphan

Maj Niwech Sankaew of the Karon Police said he was called to the hotel, on Luang Por Chuan Rd in Karon, at about 4am.

Maj Niwech and fellow officers arrived at the hotel along with a Phuket Ruamjai Rescue Foundation emergency response team led by foundation chief Sayan Thammaphan at about 4:30am, he reported.

Lying across the bed as if she had been sitting on it with her legs over the side when she collapsed was the woman wearing a short black T-shirt and underwear.

“The woman was a Russian national, about 31 years of age,” Maj Niwech told The Phuket News.

“She travelled to Phuket with her daughter and brother,” he noted, adding that the family were to leave Phuket today.

Maj Niwech declined to give any further details about the woman.

However, he added, “I checked the hotel room, but there were no prescription medicines for any pre-existing medical condition. There were no scratches or wounds on her body and no sign of a struggle or any indication that the room had been burgled.”

The woman’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, Maj Niwech confirmed.

“We have not been able to determine any obvious cause of death. We are now waiting for the results of a post-mortem examination,” Maj Niwech said.