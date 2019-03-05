THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Russian woman dead after four-storey fall in Patong

PHUKET: A 27-year-old Russian woman has died after falling from a fourth-floor balcony in Patong early this morning (Mar 5).

alcoholdeathpatongpoliceRussiantourism
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 5 March 2019, 06:17PM

The tourist is believed to have fallen off the balcony of her hotel room in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

The tourist is believed to have fallen off the balcony of her hotel room in Patong. Photo: Patong Police

Police and rescue workers found the woman’s body on a footpath in front of the hotel. Photo: Patong Police

Police and rescue workers found the woman’s body on a footpath in front of the hotel. Photo: Patong Police

Police were notified at 2:15am and arrived at the scene in Patong where they found the unconscious tourist face-down on a footpath in front of a hotel. She was wearing bikini bottoms and a blouse.

Patong Police Chief Col Anotai Jindamanee confirmed, “Kulsoldharm Foundation rescue workers took the woman to Patong Hospital where a doctor pronounced her dead on arrival.”

Police believe the woman had fallen from the fourth-floor balcony of her hotel room.

“She suffered a serious head injury as there were signs of a depressed fracture in her skull,” Col Anotai said.

“There were no visible signs of physical assault on her body.”

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The police report uncovered that the woman was staying at the fourth-floor hotel room with a friend, known as Valentina. The two travelled to Phuket together and had checked-in on Feb 25.

“According to Valentina, the two women spent the evening drinking on Bangla Rd and returned to their room around midnight,” Col Anotai explained.

“They continued drinking beer on the balcony until Valentina went to sleep on the bed inside the room.

When police arrived at the hotel and knocked on the room door, Valentina was awoken, unaware of what had happened to her friend.

“A beer bottle was found beside a chair on the balcony,” Col Anotai noted. “We believe the woman was drunk and fell from the balcony by accident.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings
Drunken state blamed for British woman’s fatal fall from Phuket tuk-tuk
Swedish man, 58, dies in eight-storey Patong plunge
Malaysian man, 37, found dead in Phuket hotel room
No deaths reported on Day 5 of Phuket’s Seven Days of Danger
South African man found dead in 'messy' Patong room, no foul play suspected
Russian expat found dead in Phuket home
Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists
Drunk drivers risk having cars seized over New Year
Drunk pickup driver charged after deadly wipeout
Phuket rubbish collector killed in road accident
Prayut vows to overcome traffic accident scourge
Songkran death toll rises to 378 in six days
Songkran death toll rises to 188 after three days
Songkran toll: 99 dead, 1,085 injured on roads

 

Phuket community
Patong tsunami-evacuation drill called off to avoid panic among tourists

What makes that all this called Phuket tsunami drills I not trust? Is just a administrative thing, I...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

Incidentally, I was driving on the west coast road the exact time that boat sank and it was extreme...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

When will people stop calling a fully grown, 26 yo woman as "girl"? Would you refer to a 2...(Read More)

Chinese tourist drowns at Patong Beach after entering water drunk, despite warnings

At one point China was going to ban travel to Phuket. I guess they realized they could lift the one ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Up the creek

With no rain for grass to grow and cover it, the visible trash lining every single road is beyond a...(Read More)

Snakes on the move in Kathu

"Safely released into the jungle" Yeah, a snake show jungle... A snake that big has a lo...(Read More)

Drunk pickup driver charged after deadly wipeout

It would be great if the PG would assign someone to stay informed on this story. We are never told ...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

By not knowing anything Mr Wiwat already 'checked out' conveniently . I guess to early. Beca...(Read More)

Officials will be charged for not performing duty over Phoenix disaster, national police deputy commander confirms

The recknessless of the captain is very clear/obvious. But that of the engineer is not clear to me....(Read More)

Drunk pickup driver charged after deadly wipeout

Why the difference in treatment between the driver in this article, being held in a cell, while the ...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sunday Brunch Club
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
Thai Residential
QSI Food Competition 2019

 