Russian woman beaten by ex-boyfriend, appeals for protection

PHUKET: A Russian woman has appealed for help and protection after being beaten by her ex-boyfriend, who continues to threaten her despite the woman filing an official report of the attack with Chalong Police.

violencecrimeRussianpolice

By Anton Makhrov

Monday 16 January 2023, 05:50PM

Julia Bolshakova, 32, filed her report with Chalong Police at 11:57pm on Friday (Jan 13), immediately after leaving Chalong Hospital following the attack.

A copy of the report supplied to Novosti Phuketa, the Russian-language sister newspaper to The Phuket News, is marked as being received by Pol LCpl Nattapong Thongwun, with Pol Capt Jarat Lempan as the investigating officer.

Also received by Novosti Phuketa were a copy of the medical report by Chalong Hospital confirming multiple contusions from where the ex-boyfriend punched her in the face and head, along with photos of her injuries and an audio recording of the threats made against her.

Ms Bolshakova appealed to police and provincial authorities for protection after the man arrived repeatedly at her home on Saturday and Sunday (Jan 14-15) to continue to threaten her.

“January 13 is not the end of the story. January 15 afternoon I was waiting for a friend at home, the door was not locked. He came in, began to threaten me again, forced me to write a receipt for the money he spent on me, then crumpled it up and wanted me to eat it,” Ms Bolshakova told Novosti Phuketa.

“Then I wrote another receipt under pain of reprisals and he took it away, along with my Russian passport. He said that if I didn’t stop, there would be consequences. I was saved by the fact that half an hour after his appearance, a friend came and he left, with my passport,” she added.

Ms Bolshakova first posted her appeal on social media, along with a photo showing her battered face.

“I am reaching out to officials through the media because I fear for my life as I continue to receive threats. On January 13, the story did not end,” she told Novosti Phuketa today (Jan 16).

Ms Bolshakova explained in her post online that she and the man who attacked her were previously in a relationship. However, at the time of the attack, they were no longer together. It is the breakup that occurred that she calls the reason for the beating.

The man, who she named in her report to police and online, threatened her to retract her report to police “or there will be consequences”.

Apparently before she filed her complaint the man bragged that he was not worried about her informing the police as he claimed to have enough “influence” with local officers.

According to Ms Bolshakova, her ex-boyfriend lives in Phuket and works illegally as a masseur at a well-known resort in Phuket.