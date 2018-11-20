THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Russian woman attacked, robbed in Kathu

PHUKET: Police have confirmed they are hunting for two men and a woman who attacked and robbed a Russian woman near Loch Palm Golf Club in Kathu on Sunday (Nov 18).

crimeviolenceRussianpolice
By Tavee Adam

Tuesday 20 November 2018, 05:09PM

Three suspects on one motorcycle attacked and robbed a Russian woman in Kathu on Sunday (Nov 18). Photo: CCTV

Three suspects on one motorcycle attacked and robbed a Russian woman in Kathu on Sunday (Nov 18). Photo: CCTV

Kathu Police Deputy Chief Lt Col Amponwat Sangruang confirmed to The Phuket News today (Nov 20) that the attack took place about 6:30pm.

Col Ampornat confirmed that police were looking for two men and one woman for the attacked, but declined to give any further details .

“Now police are hunting the attackers as fast as we can,” was all he would say.

The information about the incident was first published on social media by the victim’s boyfriend, Alexander, and later shared by on Russian-language Realny Phuket social media page on the Telegram platform.

The post said that the victim, a Russian woman, was walking along the main road near the entrance to Loch Palm and Red Mountain Golf Courses when three suspects on one motorbike approached her from behind, got off the vehicle, knocked the woman on the ground and started beating her in order to get her belongings. Then the trio escaped on their bike with the woman's bag.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

"[On their escape route] there were two golf club CCTV cameras and one camera near a Family Mart store, but the suspects’ bike had no license plates, so we don’t expect too much from the investigation. Though we checked all the records and handed them to the police,” said Alexander in his original post.

According to a different post by the same user, some Thai people also saw the suspects but didn’t recognise any of them. He also mentioned that witnesses were threatened by the suspects to keep silent.

Talking to The Phuket News, Alexander said that his girlfriend, Maria, 23, escaped serious injuries. The stolen possessions included some cash, earphones and bank cards. The woman managed to save her phone by throwing it into roadside bushes.

Alexander said that they both live in Loch Palm which they know as a safe locale and warned people to be vigilant when walking alone after dark, especially lone women.

“I shared this information to warn people, that’s it,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

CaptainJack69 | 20 November 2018 - 21:46:13 

It's about time the police started doing something about about all the vehicles on the roads with either illegible or missing number plates. What's the point in registering vehicles at all if it's not enforced? But hey, I suppose it's only the law so it doesn't matter. Just another example of how Thailand is progressing backwards.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Nigerian shooting suspect still denies charges, case file with Phuket prosecutor
Nigerian identified as Phuket shooting suspect by Russian victim
Hunt for cop involved in extortion of Russian couple
Cop accused in assault, extortion of Russian couple
Naked, knife-wielding foreigner terrorises Pattaya market
VIDEO: Phuket taxi driver ‘bricked’, in ICU, after street brawl with Russian big bike tourists
Police investigate New Year’s attack on Russian woman
Russian bar operator faces deportation
Myanmar worker launches knife attack over missing phone, flees
Man arrested for slaying ex-partner in the street
Man arrested for rape of female British tourist in Phuket
Phuket Police investigate rape report by British tourist
El Chapo’s US drugs trial kicks off under tight security
Three arrest warrants issued for attackers of German tourist in Phuket
Road racers charged with affray, with knives

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

China International Boat Show 2019
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Go Air
Tile-it
Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo

 