THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Russian woman arrested for ‘tagging’ Phuket roads

PHUKET: Police have arrested a Russian woman for spray painting graffiti on public roads in Nai Harn, at the southern end of Phuket.

tourismcrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 30 December 2018, 01:46PM

The woman, 34-year-old Anastasyia Serebryanskaya, was recorded on video in the act of painting on the road, with the video posted online.

The woman, 34-year-old Anastasyia Serebryanskaya, was recorded on video in the act of painting on the road, with the video posted online.

The woman, 34-year-old Anastasyia Serebryanskaya, was recorded on video in the act of painting on the road, with the video posted online.

The woman, 34-year-old Anastasyia Serebryanskaya, was recorded on video in the act of painting on the road, with the video posted online.

The woman, 34-year-old Anastasyia Serebryanskaya, was recorded on video in the act of painting on the road, with the video posted online.

The woman, 34-year-old Anastasyia Serebryanskaya, was recorded on video in the act of painting on the road, with the video posted online.

Ms Serebryanskaya left the scene in a red Toyota Vios that also bears registration stickers that allow the vehicle to be driven into Malaysia.

Ms Serebryanskaya left the scene in a red Toyota Vios that also bears registration stickers that allow the vehicle to be driven into Malaysia.

Police tracked Ms Serebryanskaya to o her accommodation at Naiharn Residence on Saiyuan Rd, Rawai, and placed her under arrest last night (Dec 29). Photo:

Police tracked Ms Serebryanskaya to o her accommodation at Naiharn Residence on Saiyuan Rd, Rawai, and placed her under arrest last night (Dec 29). Photo:

At Chalong Police Station, Tourist Police explained to Ms Serebryanskaya the charge against her.

At Chalong Police Station, Tourist Police explained to Ms Serebryanskaya the charge against her.

Police inspect the painted road.

Police inspect the painted road.

Police inspect the painted road.

Police inspect the painted road.

At Chalong Police Station, Tourist Police explained to Ms Serebryanskaya the charge against her.

At Chalong Police Station, Tourist Police explained to Ms Serebryanskaya the charge against her.

At Chalong Police Station, Tourist Police explained to Ms Serebryanskaya the charge against her.

At Chalong Police Station, Tourist Police explained to Ms Serebryanskaya the charge against her.

The arrest follows Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos filing a formal complaint with the Chalong Police at 8am yesterday (Dec 29) reporting the woman defacing the road near Nai Harm Lake, in Moo 7 Rawai.

That complaint followed the woman, 34-year-old Anastasyia Serebryanskaya, being recorded on video in the act of painting on the road, with the video posted online.

In the video, a foreign woman explains to Ms Serebryanskaya that it is illegal to paint on the road. Ms Serebryanskaya replies in Russian then leaves in a red Toyota Vios that also bears registration stickers that allow the vehicle to be driven into Malaysia.

EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019

Police tracked down Ms Serebryanskaya to her accommodation and placed her under arrest last night (Dec 29).

At Chalong Police Station, Tourist Police explained to Ms Serebryanskaya the charge against her.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Nasa12 | 30 December 2018 - 14:16:05 

100

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Property owners to be targetted as fake goods raids hit Patong, Central
Police apologise for Frenchman’s murder
Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Aussie tourist ‘robbed at gunpoint’ in Phuket exposed as fake
Aussie tourist robbed at gunpoint after dumped by Phuket taxi driver
Phuket Opinion: Where boys in brown shine
Appeal Court fines zero-dollar tour operators B500k
Phuket Police ready for Loy Krathong
Man arrested for rape of female British tourist in Phuket
Phuket Police investigate rape report by British tourist
Catching illegal guides is tricky: ‘They disguise themselves like tourists’
Three arrest warrants issued for attackers of German tourist in Phuket
Catch-and-release for Phuket slow loris tout

 

Phuket community
Russian woman arrested for ‘tagging’ Phuket roads

100 ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill

Quite agree - of course why the authorities think that closing lanes (with little or no warning) on ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill

Punishment/Fines for locals/tourists for driving without having any license at all are indeed not s...(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

...(Read More)

Phuket survives Day 2 of Seven Days for New Year campaign with zero deaths

365 days of danger on roads in Thailand...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

I contribute to the Govts efforts to fix Phuket by paying all my taxes. One Thai basher on here admi...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Derrrr ... KFC customer order tickets are numbered on a daily basis. And Phuket did not 'have to...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Im not a retailer. Comparing KFC to its neighbors is just one example of how changes in tourism demo...(Read More)

Haze hits Bangkok

D.. you naughty little boy, now you are changing the subject, there was NO mention of "toxic,&q...(Read More)

Thailand records 7.5% growth in visitor arrivals

Delusional ..., heard it all from you now, take your blinkers off and take a look around, vast major...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
ZUMA Restaurant
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Go Air
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Dan About Thailand
777 Beach Condo
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
Harvey Law Corporation
Dream Beach Club
Express Carpet and Decor

 