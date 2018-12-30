PHUKET: Police have arrested a Russian woman for spray painting graffiti on public roads in Nai Harn, at the southern end of Phuket.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 30 December 2018, 01:46PM

At Chalong Police Station, Tourist Police explained to Ms Serebryanskaya the charge against her.

Police tracked Ms Serebryanskaya to o her accommodation at Naiharn Residence on Saiyuan Rd, Rawai, and placed her under arrest last night (Dec 29). Photo:

Ms Serebryanskaya left the scene in a red Toyota Vios that also bears registration stickers that allow the vehicle to be driven into Malaysia.

The woman, 34-year-old Anastasyia Serebryanskaya, was recorded on video in the act of painting on the road, with the video posted online.

The arrest follows Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos filing a formal complaint with the Chalong Police at 8am yesterday (Dec 29) reporting the woman defacing the road near Nai Harm Lake, in Moo 7 Rawai.

That complaint followed the woman, 34-year-old Anastasyia Serebryanskaya, being recorded on video in the act of painting on the road, with the video posted online.

In the video, a foreign woman explains to Ms Serebryanskaya that it is illegal to paint on the road. Ms Serebryanskaya replies in Russian then leaves in a red Toyota Vios that also bears registration stickers that allow the vehicle to be driven into Malaysia.

Police tracked down Ms Serebryanskaya to her accommodation and placed her under arrest last night (Dec 29).

At Chalong Police Station, Tourist Police explained to Ms Serebryanskaya the charge against her.