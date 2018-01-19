The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
Russian, Ukrainian drug dealers arrested after being reported by Phuket beach club staff

PHUKET: Police yesterday arrested a Russian man and Ukranian woman at a popular beach club in Kamala when they were found in possession of various drugs after staff at the beach club became suspicious of the man’s activities.

crime, drugs, police, tourism,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 19 January 2018, 02:25PM

Russian man Viktor Dvinskii, 27, and Ukranian woman Berezina Vladyslava, 22, were found to be in possession of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police
Russian man Viktor Dvinskii, 27, and Ukranian woman Berezina Vladyslava, 22, were found to be in possession of cocaine, ecstasy and marijuana. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

A team of officers led by Kamala Police Chief Lt Col Pramuan Jaikratok together with Phuket Tourist Police Lt Teerapong Torarit arrested Russian man Viktor Dvinskii, 27, and Ukranian woman Vladyslava Berezina, 22, at 2am yesterday (Jan 18) at the popular beach club .

Police seized from the pair two ecstasy pills, ten bags of cocaine with a total weight of 14.44 grams, 16.66g of marijuana and an iPhone X.

The arrests came after police received a tip-off from beach club staff that a foreigner was selling drugs to customers.

Plain-clothed officers went to the venue to carry out a stake out and soon noticed that the man who staff had reported, Viktor, frequently went to the toilet.

Police approached Viktor and carried out a search to discover him in possession of cocaine.

C and C Marine

Officers then checked Viktor’s mobile phone and found a picture of his girlfriend, Vladyslava, showing her sitting at a table with marijuana on it.

Viktor admitted that he had more drugs stored at his rental house so police went and carried out a search and found drugs hidden in a sofa and suitcase and also lying on the table.

Police also found US$2,400 (B61,248) hidden in various places in the house.

Viktor and Berezina were taken to Kamala Police Station where they were charged with possession of Category 1, 2 and 5 drugs with an intent to sell.

Repeated calls to beach club representatives for comment by The Phuket News today (Jan 19) went unanswered.

 

 
