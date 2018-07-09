FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Russian tycoon wins suit against ’sex coach’ who claimed Trump secrets

MOSCOW: A Russian billionaire former associate of Donald Trump’s ex-campaign manager won US$16,000 (about B529,000) in damages in a lawsuit today (July 9) against a model and a self-styled ’sex coach’ over a politically compromising video.

RussianpoliticscrimepoliceAFP

Monday 9 July 2018, 09:23PM

Anastasia Vashukevich, aka Nastya Rybka, lost the case in absentia as she is still awaiting trial in Thailand. Photo: Nastya Rybka / Instagram

Anastasia Vashukevich, aka Nastya Rybka, lost the case in absentia as she is still awaiting trial in Thailand. Photo: Nastya Rybka / Instagram

Anastasia Vashukevich and Alexander Kirillov were ordered to pay 500,000 rubles ($8,000) each to the plaintiff, Oleg Deripaska, said a spokeswoman for a court in Ust-Labinsk, southern Russia.

It also ordered them to delete all of Vashukevich's online videos and pictures showing Deripaska, the spokeswoman Oksana Shareiko told AFP.

Aluminium tycoon Deripaska had sought two million rubles in damages. He had accused Vashukevich of violating his privacy.

He sued the self-styled model Vashukevich and Kirillov over a video she apparently shot on his yacht.

It appeared to show Sergei Prikhodko, an influential Russian deputy prime minister at the time, vacationing on Deripaska's yacht.

Prikhodko had formerly been President Vladimir Putin's foreign policy advisor.

The video raised new questions about Russia's alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election that brought Trump to power.

Deripaska was once an associate of Trump's former campaign director Paul Manafort.

Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny published the video in an investigation into corruption among top government officials.

In a rare statement to the press, Prikhodko called Deripaska "my friend" and added that he did not know Manafort personally.

QSI International School Phuket

The state media watchdog earlier this year threatened to block Instagram and YouTube if the two sites did not delete the videos and pictures of Deripaska and Prikhodko.

Vashukevich is a national of ex-Soviet Belarus. She goes by the nickname Nastya Rybka.

She, Kirillov and several others were detained in Thailand in February when police raided their "sex training course" in the seaside city of Pattaya.

The two defendants were not present at the Russian ruling on Monday. They are still awaiting trial in Thailand.

A pre-trial hearing in Pattaya is scheduled for July 19.

In Thailand, the model has made cryptic offers to reveal secrets about alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 US election. (See story here.)

She has penned a book about how to seduce an oligarch.

She has 130,000 followers on Instagram where she has posted snaps of herself scantily-clad or naked and a video of her apparently having sex with a man.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Russia warns of reprisals if UK acts over spy attack
Anti-Kremlin journalist back from the dead as Ukraine admits set-up
Russia goes to polls with Putin set for fourth term
Russian officials get quirky holiday gift: a book of Putin’s one liners
Russian prosecutors vague on heinous Phuket extortion, murder case
Russian coral bleachers sent home after court fine
Immigration officers arrest wanted Russian man in Phuket
Russian women yet to face Phuket coral charges in court
Russians sex-skills trainers to be deported, blacklisted
Russian sex class stopped before climax
Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges
Police nab Russian Infraud ‘cyber-gangster’ in Bangkok
Russian woman, 20, charged in Phuket for toilet bleaching dead corals
Alleged Phuket condo robbery leaves Russians Bitcoinless
Russian woman injured on Phi Phi was not attacked, say police

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Play and discover the world is given to all children, also the thai. But like in other countries not...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Shwe's comment is correct regarding the discrimination Thailand displays towards foreigners bord...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Normal people would be happy about every kid saved.Some of the frustrated old grumpys here are whing...(Read More)

Prayut flies in as 41 bodies from Phuket boat catastrophe identified

If safety of tourist industry was according international standards these disasters not happened. Th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Ah... more from the neo colonialists who think they are always right and have the best answers. Safe...(Read More)

Phuket boat disaster: Search for bodies turns to beaches

Somewhat premature to suggest criminal negligence given the lack of information thus far....(Read More)

‘Better than expected’ rescue suspended for night; four out

If one bothers to read the reports, it is to replenish supplies, specifically tanks. ...(Read More)

First boys emerge from Tham Laung cave

Your comment is disgusting and discredits the gallant efforts by rescuers world wide, who give of th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Yes,yes.Another great opinion.But don``t expect any changes in safety thinking.No smart thai thinkin...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: One at heart

Personally I'm disappointed no one is taking advantage of this opportunity to show Thais how imp...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Freedom Boardsports
Kantok Restaurant
Lofty Phuket
Tile-it
Chattha
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
HeadStart International School Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
The Boathouse Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
International Law office of Ake and Associates

 