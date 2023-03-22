Pro Property Partners
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian tourists found safe in Phuket jungle

Russian tourists found safe in Phuket jungle

PHUKET: A Russian man and woman were found safe early this morning after they became lost in the jungle north of Nai Thon Beach late yesterday afternoon (Mar 21).

Wednesday 22 March 2023, 04:34PM

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

Photo: TAC Phuket

« »

Sorasak Rananan, Head of Sirinat National Park, was notified of the missing Russians ‒ Alexandr Simakov, 37, and Ekaterina Simakov, 40 ‒ at 10pm.

The call, from the Phuket Tourist Police, asked for national park officers to join a search for the couple, who were believed to be halfway between Nai Thon and Nai Yang beaches.

The search party included park officers, Phuket Tourist Police, the village headman and volunteers from Moo 4 Sakhu, and the rescue team from Sakhu Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor).

The tourists were finally found near the rocks in the Khao Sai Khu area at about 12:50am, Mr Sorasak reported.

The pair had suffered minor abrasions and one had an injured foot, but were led out of the jungle area to safety and received first aid before being taken to hospital as a precaution, Mr Sorasak said.

The tourists became lost after taking a walk along Nai Yang Beach, then continuing their journey into the jungle southwards into the Khao Sai Khu area in Sirinat National Park, Mr Sorsak added.

“They became lost, and were still in the forest until dusk and couldn’t find a way out, so they contacted Tourist Police to ask for help,” Mr Sorasak said.

The Tourist Police last year relaunched their ‘I Lert U’ app, available on Google Play and the App Store.

The app is in English and Thai, and is linked to the Tourist Police 1155 Emergency Response Centre.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Immigration officers suspended over crypto extortion, General Election on May 14 || March 22
Woman killed in motorbike accident on Patong-Kamala road
Compensation provided to victims of Phuket crime
General election set for May 14
Cars, houses seized in regional anti-drugs campaign
Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew
Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Hit-and-run driver caught, Thai parliament dissolved, Tourists exempt from crackdown || March 21
Phuket Food Festival set to return
Patong bar operators called on to combat child sex trafficking
New tax reduction for land and buildings comes into effect
Police chief orders full probe into siege
EU agrees 2-billion-euro ammunition plan for Ukraine
Rawai hit-and-run driver found, to face charges
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Child sex trafficking probe uncovers more, Premier visits Phuket, Panang curry wins! || March 20

 

Phuket community
Compensation provided to victims of Phuket crime

What is the governor paid each month? These victims received a net of less than $1000 after expense...(Read More)

General election set for May 14

It was reported that Prayut is 3rd in recent polls. If he were to finish 3rd, and still stay in pow...(Read More)

Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

The serial moaner is back with a vengeance and again he fails to read and understand an article corr...(Read More)

Prayut reviews eco-tourism projects in Phuket

So they are going to destroy 600 rai, about half of a protected mangrove forest to build this... t...(Read More)

Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

Phuket lacks sustainable development, environmental 'friendliness'. Sufficient philosophy (t...(Read More)

Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

We see a tendency that Phuket Officialdom try to trick/use foreign diplomats for purpose of Phuket t...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Stew? Never heard a Thai curry called that before. Though in culinary terms I guess it applies. The ...(Read More)

Cars, houses seized in regional anti-drugs campaign

The boys in brown will be rubbing their hands together enthusiastically in anticipation of their sha...(Read More)

Patong bar operators called on to combat child sex trafficking

Feel sorry for Weerawat, paying for nothing protection money to be able to remain open after officia...(Read More)

Tourists exempt in jet-ski licence crackdown

The usual Thai Officialdom illogical handling matters, and violating their own rubber laws. I wrote...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Pacific Prime Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket 2023
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Blue Tree Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Ixina Thailand
Thai Residential

 