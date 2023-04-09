Russian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike crash

PHUKET: A Russian tourist died and his younger brother sustained injuries after a scooter they were riding crashed on a rural road in central Phuket yesterday (Apr 8). The incident brought the Phuket road death toll for 2023 to 38 fatalities.

accidentstourismdeathRussian

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 9 April 2023, 09:58AM

Lt Col Yuthaphol Wattaset of Thalang Police was notified of the road accident in Pa Khlok at about 4.30 yesterday (Apr 8). According to the report, a motorcycle with two foreigners flew off a small local road and crashed killing the driver at the spot.

Having arrived at the scene, police officers and rescue workers found a blue Honda Click scooter in the roadside grass and the body of Maksim Fadeev, 36, nearby. The man was wearing an open-face crash helmet but it did not protect him from an injury to his forehead clearly visible in the pictures provided by police.

Also at the scene was Andrei Fadeev, 32, Maksim’s brother and passenger at the time of the accident. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Nothing was reported about his condition but at least he was conscious and able to communicate with police officers and rescue workers. The Embassy of Russia in Thailand was notified in due manner.

According to preliminary investigation, the Fadeevs came to Phuket on Apr 5 and were planning to leave on Apr 15. The Kazakhstan-born Russian brothers stayed at a hotel in Patong and had a Honda Click scooter for convenient sightseeing.

On the day of the incident the tourists went to visit Bang Pae Waterfall in Pa Khlok. Police believe Mr Maksim Fadeev, who was the driver, just failed to navigate the road which he was not familiar with.

The Thailand Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) has so far marked one road death and 80 hospitalisations after road accidents in Phuket on Apr 8. So far this year Phuket has suffered 38 deaths and 6,422 people injured in road accidents on the island.