Carnival Magic
Carnival Magic 333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike crash

Russian tourist killed, another injured in Phuket motorbike crash

PHUKET: A Russian tourist died and his younger brother sustained injuries after a scooter they were riding crashed on a rural road in central Phuket yesterday (Apr 8). The incident brought the Phuket road death toll for 2023 to 38 fatalities.

accidentstourismdeathRussian
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 9 April 2023, 09:58AM

A Russian tourist died in a single-vehicle accident in Phuket on Apr 8. Photo: Thalang Police

A Russian tourist died in a single-vehicle accident in Phuket on Apr 8. Photo: Thalang Police

A Russian tourist died in a single-vehicle accident in Phuket on Apr 8. Photo: Thalang Police

A Russian tourist died in a single-vehicle accident in Phuket on Apr 8. Photo: Thalang Police

So far this year Phuket has suffered 38 deaths and 6,422 people injured in road accidents. Image: ThaiRSC

So far this year Phuket has suffered 38 deaths and 6,422 people injured in road accidents. Image: ThaiRSC

« »

Lt Col Yuthaphol Wattaset of Thalang Police was notified of the road accident in Pa Khlok at about 4.30 yesterday (Apr 8). According to the report, a motorcycle with two foreigners flew off a small local road and crashed killing the driver at the spot. 

Having arrived at the scene, police officers and rescue workers found a blue Honda Click scooter in the roadside grass and the body of Maksim Fadeev, 36, nearby. The man was wearing an open-face crash helmet but it did not protect him from an injury to his forehead clearly visible in the pictures provided by police. 

Also at the scene was Andrei Fadeev, 32, Maksim’s brother and passenger at the time of the accident. He was taken to hospital for treatment. Nothing was reported about his condition but at least he was conscious and able to communicate with police officers and rescue workers. The Embassy of Russia in Thailand was notified in due manner.

Internal - Phuket News TV

According to preliminary investigation, the Fadeevs came to Phuket on Apr 5 and were planning to leave on Apr 15. The Kazakhstan-born Russian brothers stayed at a hotel in Patong and had a Honda Click scooter for convenient sightseeing. 

On the day of the incident the tourists went to visit Bang Pae Waterfall in Pa Khlok. Police believe Mr Maksim Fadeev, who was the driver, just failed to navigate the road which he was not familiar with.

The Thailand Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC) has so far marked one road death and 80 hospitalisations after road accidents in Phuket on Apr 8. So far this year Phuket has suffered 38 deaths and 6,422 people injured in road accidents on the island.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: The shame of knowing
Phuket expects B4.5bn from tourism this Songkran
Alcohol ban in force in northern Phuket due to PPAO byelections
‘Spectrum of the Seas’ sparks environmental worries in Phuket
Mobile app driver confirmed as attacker in Karon taxi brawl
’Phuket Hero’ t-shirts on offer for blood donors
More Phuket Songkran events announced
Surin next target to have power cables buried in Phuket
Third Chinese arrested for illegal work in Phuket
Registration of Phuket candidates concludes without incidents
Legal Matters: Negotiate, Litigate or Arbitrate?
PPAO readies for Songkran Seven Days of Danger
Ukrainian woman summoned to police for anti-war graffiti
Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app
Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

 

Phuket community
‘Spectrum of the Seas’ sparks environmental worries in Phuket

i think the cruise lines have a better record on environmental reductions than Phuket government wil...(Read More)

Phuket property prices not just about the beach

@rico you can own one rai of land if that land is worth more than 40,000,000 baht. But you can only ...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@DeKaaskopp Reading the Thai news lifts your spirits. Where else would you find such a fascinating m...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

@Jimmy888 you are absolutely right. Land of fake smiles, liars, cheaters, and lazy people. I left a ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi driver assaulted for using unregistered app

And there goes the left nut !...(Read More)

Australian resort owner murdered in Krabi

In a couple of days, when the murder investigation is over, we will all be told that it was suicide ...(Read More)

Crackdown on Bolt, inDriver taxi-app drivers continues

I think Phuket residents who are forced to use overpriced cab services should write a collective let...(Read More)

Mobile app driver confirmed as attacker in Karon taxi brawl

PN pls follow up on the court verdict on 17th May... let see what other BS they will come up with or...(Read More)

Mobile app driver confirmed as attacker in Karon taxi brawl

InDrive and BOLT should be the only 2 app for taxi and other then that should only be Taxi Meter, li...(Read More)

Chinese arrested for working illegally in Phuket

Actually, promoting Phuket tourism to chinese tourists should include providing legal chinese tour g...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Laguna Phuket 2023
Thai Residential
Ixina Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
The Pavilions Phuket
Pacific Prime Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Open Kitchen Laguna
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 