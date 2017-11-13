PHUKET: Officials at the popular Bang Pae Waterfall are calling for tourists to exercise caution when enjoying the popular natural tourist attraction in central Phuket after a Russian man slipped off a rock and fell five metres into the pool below yesterday (Nov 12).

Monday 13 November 2017, 10:30AM

Rescue workers were called to the waterfall, located in the Khao Phra Thaew Non- Hunting Area in Pa Khlok, Thalang, at 1:30pm.

At the scene, the rescue workers provided first aid to 23-year-old Russian tourist Vladimir Gliadkovskii. Although Mr Gliadkovskii had no bruises or scratches on his body, he was unable to move his arm.

At first Mr Gliadkovskii refused the help from rescue workers but finally agreed to go to be taken to Bangkok Hospital Phuket for treatment.

“There were many people at the waterfall yesterday. The tourist was playing with friends at the top of the waterfall when he slipped on a slippery rock and fell five metres,” said Wichat Pankong, a forestry official at the nature reserve.

“Signs warning people to be careful on the slippery rocks have been already put up and we have fences preventing people from entering risk areas, especially at top of the waterfall,” he added.

“However, many people still go up on the rock and jump down into the water below. This tourist was very lucky that he did not suffer serious injures.

“People should be more careful,” Mr Wichat added.