PHUKET: A Russian man suffered minor injuries after his motorbike ran off the road on the Baan Krathing peninsular near Nai Harn yesterday morning (Nov 26).

tourismtransportaccidentsRussianSafety

By Tavee Adam

Tuesday 27 November 2018, 11:18AM

The Russian tourist, 50-year-old Sergey Shulgin, suffered a broken ankle and minor injuries to his left knee other parts of his body. Photo: Rawai Municipality rescue workers

The Russian tourist, 50-year-old Sergey Shulgin, suffered a broken ankle and minor injuries to his left knee other parts of his body. Photo: Rawai Municipality rescue workers

The Russian tourist, 62-year-old Sergey Shulgin, suffered a broken ankle and minor injuries to his left knee other parts of his body. Photo: Rawai Municipality rescue workers

Rawai Municipality rescue workers were called to the scene, near the entrance to the Baan Krating Phuket Resort, at 8:30am.

The rescue workers arrived to find the tourist, 62-year-old Sergey Shulgin, halfway down the steep slope beside the road.

He had suffered a broken ankle and minor injuries to his left knee other parts of his body.

Rescue workers administered first aid and took Mr Shulgin to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital for treatment, from where he was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.