Rawai Municipality rescue workers were called to the scene, near the entrance to the Baan Krating Phuket Resort, at 8:30am.
The rescue workers arrived to find the tourist, 62-year-old Sergey Shulgin, halfway down the steep slope beside the road.
He had suffered a broken ankle and minor injuries to his left knee other parts of his body.
Rescue workers administered first aid and took Mr Shulgin to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital for treatment, from where he was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.
Tinkerbell | 28 November 2018 - 16:04:53