Russian tourist injured in motorbike fall down hill

PHUKET: A Russian man suffered minor injuries after his motorbike ran off the road on the Baan Krathing peninsular near Nai Harn yesterday morning (Nov 26).

tourismtransportaccidentsRussianSafety
By Tavee Adam

Tuesday 27 November 2018, 11:18AM

The Russian tourist, 62-year-old Sergey Shulgin, suffered a broken ankle and minor injuries to his left knee other parts of his body. Photo: Rawai Municipality rescue workers

Rawai Municipality rescue workers were called to the scene, near the entrance to the Baan Krating Phuket Resort, at 8:30am.

The rescue workers arrived to find the tourist, 62-year-old Sergey Shulgin, halfway down the steep slope beside the road.

He had suffered a broken ankle and minor injuries to his left knee other parts of his body.

Rescue workers administered first aid and took Mr Shulgin to the Accident & Emergency Centre at the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital for treatment, from where he was transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

 

 

Tinkerbell | 28 November 2018 - 16:04:53 

Why is this news? These things happen all day every day on the island. 
Can you do some journalism and see whether the meddling of some farangs actually has improved the life of a baby elephant? Or just made the problem out of sight and out of mind?

BenPendejo | 28 November 2018 - 11:09:04 

No ...only in Thailand are the vehicles and roads and weather responsible for accidents.  I think the Thai education system teaches that whenever someone is writing a story, you should never form your sentence so it might imply that Thais had any responsibility in any negative event. The other lesson taught is to always point the finger at someone else, especially foreigners if possible.

Wiesel | 27 November 2018 - 17:30:26 

Ahhh it was the Motorbike run of the road. Normaly the driver does it.

