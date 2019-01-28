PHUKET: A Russian woman was injured and taken to Chalong Hospital this afternoon (Jan 28) after she and her friend crashed their rented jet skis into each other at Kata Noi Beach.



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 January 2019, 08:24PM

One of the jet skis involved in the collision. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

One of the jet skis involved in the collision. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

The tourist is attended to as she awaits ambulance services. Photo: Ekkapop Thongtub

Narathorn Center was informed of a jet ski accident involving 23 year old Russian national Tatiana Lysova at Kata Noi beach at 4.20pm today.

Capt Eakkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police told The Phuket News, “Four tourists together rented a jet ski each and were driving close to each other when two of them collided. Miss Lysova was injured and taken Chalong Hospital. Nobody else was hurt as the rest of the group returned to their hotel.”

“Both jet skis were damaged although one only had minor damage. I do not know the cost of the damage yet, I will check with the owner’s insurance later,” Capt Eakkachai added.

More details will follow.