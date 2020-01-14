Russian tourist in coma after Patong hotel four-storey fall

PHUKET: A 23-year-old Russian tourist remains unconscious in the ICU at Vachira Phuket Hospital after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Patong on Sunday morning (Jan 12).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 January 2020, 09:32AM

Police inspect room at the hotel in Patong where Mr Solovev was staying. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Nareupon Taewlae of the Patong Police said that the man, Daniil Solovev, was in a serious but stable condition.

Police were called to the hotel, on Nanai Rd, at 11am, but by the time officers arrived Mr Solovev had already been rushed to hospital, Capt Nareupon explained.

Rescue workers confirmed that Mr Solovev was unconscious at the scene and had suffered a broken right arm in the fall. He was taken to Patong Hospital, but later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, Capt Nareupon added.

Officers went to see Mr Solovev at the hospital yesterday (Jan 13), Capt Nareupon said.

“He remains in a stable condition in the ICU, but he has still not regained consciousness,” he noted.

“I do not have any further details of his injuries,” Capt Nareupon added.

“I don’t know how this incident happened. I have confirmed through hotel CCTV that he was alone in the room at the time,” Capt Nareupon, who is tasked with investigating the fall, told The Phuket News.

“I found some pieces of dried plant in his hotel room which might be marijuana. It was on the floor inside the room, and a beer bottle was on the balcony floor.

“All pieces of the dried plant have been sent to the Phuket Forensic Science Office to identify, and I have informed Phuket Immigration,” he added.

Capt Nareupon said at this stage his officers had no more leads to follow to understand what had led to Mr Solovev falling from his hotel balcony.

“When he makes a full recovery from his injuries, then I will question him about it,” Capt Nareupon said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub