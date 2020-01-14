Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian tourist in coma after Patong hotel four-storey fall

Russian tourist in coma after Patong hotel four-storey fall

PHUKET: A 23-year-old Russian tourist remains unconscious in the ICU at Vachira Phuket Hospital after falling from the fourth floor of a hotel in Patong on Sunday morning (Jan 12).

patongRussianpolice
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 January 2020, 09:32AM

Police inspect room at the hotel in Patong where Mr Solovev was staying. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police inspect room at the hotel in Patong where Mr Solovev was staying. photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Nareupon Taewlae of the Patong Police said that the man, Daniil Solovev, was in a serious but stable condition.

Police were called to the hotel, on Nanai Rd, at 11am, but by the time officers arrived Mr Solovev had already been rushed to hospital, Capt Nareupon explained.

Rescue workers confirmed that Mr Solovev was unconscious at the scene and had suffered a broken right arm in the fall. He was taken to Patong Hospital, but later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, Capt Nareupon added.

Officers went to see Mr Solovev at the hospital yesterday (Jan 13), Capt Nareupon said.

“He remains in a stable condition in the ICU, but he has still not regained consciousness,” he noted.

“I do not have any further details of his injuries,” Capt Nareupon added.

“I don’t know how this incident happened. I have confirmed through hotel CCTV that he was alone in the room at the time,” Capt Nareupon, who is tasked with investigating the fall, told The Phuket News.

“I found some pieces of dried plant in his hotel room which might be marijuana. It was on the floor inside the room, and a beer bottle was on the balcony floor.

“All pieces of the dried plant have been sent to the Phuket Forensic Science Office to identify, and I have informed Phuket Immigration,” he added.

Capt Nareupon said at this stage his officers had no more leads to follow to understand what had led to Mr Solovev falling from his hotel balcony.

“When he makes a full recovery from his injuries, then I will question him about it,” Capt Nareupon said.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Huge sinkhole swallows bus, kills six in China
Slew of brown seaweed washes ashore Patong Beach
Marine experts confirm dwarf fin whale killed by human activity
Govt eyes cyber HQ to combat hacker threat
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Murderous taxi drivers? Cockfight sees 60 arrested! Rival rallies sees thousands! || January 13
Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town
Coronavirus-infected Chinese tourist being treated in Thailand
Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand
Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen
Thepkrasattri man wins B2.29mn townhouse in Red Cross fair lucky draw
60 gamblers arrested at Phuket cockfight
Human Rights Watch chief barred from entering Hong Kong
Gold theft killer ‘may be former military’
Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting
China reports first death from mystery pneumonia outbreak

 

Phuket community
Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

Would it not be normal to have at least the taxi license suspended of the 2 attempting murderers? At...(Read More)

Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town

A tuk tuk without a tuk tuk driver? Oh, of course, don't touch any member of the Phuket Transpor...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

A Immigration Office handles affairs of foreigners. Than you can not come out with 'brief Engli...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

Well, I'm glad they cleared that up....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration re-confirms ‘embassy income verification’ letters not required after American expat given 30 days to leave Thailand

The Danish embassy reinstated issuing the letter after complaints from their citizens. The only thre...(Read More)

Uncle, nephew, arrested while loading 120kg of marijuana into tuk-tuk in Phuket Town

Oh boy, more family fun on Phuket! Apparently a special this week: If you are a tuk-tuk driver and ...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

K, with your comment you did show your ignorance.Gold is an important part of Thai society.Not only ...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged with attempted murder over Freedom Beach hit-and-run, alleged attempted shooting

How can they possibly be released on bail. As they are taxis, one can only assume the next few month...(Read More)

Man, 77, stabbed with screwdriver as gold necklace stolen

What kind of person... criticizes an elderly crime victim with asinine comments like this? Appalling...(Read More)

Health officials ramp up screenings to stave off mystery pneumonia from China

@K.Sorry to hear that officials didn't answer your question directly on here.Maybe they did not ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
Thai Residential
Diamond Resort Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
HeadStart International School Phuket

 