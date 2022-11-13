333 at the beach
Russian tourist drowns at Karon Beach

PHUKET: A Russian man was pulled unconscious from the water at Karon Beach today (Nov 13). He was later pronounced dead at Chalong Hospital.

RussiantourismSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Sunday 13 November 2022, 05:27PM

A Russian national, 45, drowned at Karon Beach yearlier today (Nov 13). Photo: Karon Municipality Rescue Service

A Russian national, 45, drowned at Karon Beach yearlier today (Nov 13). Photo: Karon Municipality Rescue Service

Karon Municipality Rescue Service received a report that a tourist had drowned at the beach at around 9.20am.

Having arrived at the scene, rescue workers found a Russian national, 45, unconscious on the beach. The man was not breathing and had no pulse.

Rescue workers rushed the tourist to Chalong Hospital performing CPR on the way, but the man was pronounced dead upon arrival. His name is withheld pending notification of relatives.

It was reported that the man went to the beach with his wife. It is yet to be confirmed how he drowned.

