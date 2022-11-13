Karon Municipality Rescue Service received a report that a tourist had drowned at the beach at around 9.20am.
Having arrived at the scene, rescue workers found a Russian national, 45, unconscious on the beach. The man was not breathing and had no pulse.
Rescue workers rushed the tourist to Chalong Hospital performing CPR on the way, but the man was pronounced dead upon arrival. His name is withheld pending notification of relatives.
It was reported that the man went to the beach with his wife. It is yet to be confirmed how he drowned.
