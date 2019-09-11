Kata Rocks
Russian tourist drowns at Karon Beach

Russian tourist drowns at Karon Beach

PHUKET: A Russian tourist has died after being pulled from the surf unconscious at Karon Beach today (Sept 11).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 11 September 2019, 05:51PM

The man was rushed ashore early this afternoon. Photo: Karon Police

The man was rushed ashore early this afternoon. Photo: Karon Police

Maj Techin Deethongon of the Karon Police said he was notified of the man’s death at 1pm.

Officers responding to the call were told that the man, 60 years old, was staying at a nearby resort. He checked in on Sept 8 and was to check out on Sept 20.

The man went swimming and was dragged away from shore, , Maj Techin noted in his report.

Lifeguards brought the man back to shore, but he was unconscious and unresponsive, and lifeguards performed CPR.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

An ambulance from the Accident & Emergency Centre of the yet-to-open Chalong Hospital arrived, Maj Techin reported.

The man was pronounced some time later, he added.

The man’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital to confirm the cause of death, he noted.

 

