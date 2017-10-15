PHUKET: A male Russian tourist was pulled unconscious from the water at Karon Beach by beach operators and tourists today (Oct 15). He was later pronounced dead at Patong Hospital.

Sunday 15 October 2017, 02:18PM

Mr Parshukov Oleg, 42, was unconscious when taken to Patong Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The Royal Thai Navy Third Area Command stationed at the Tourist Help Centre in Karon Municipality received a report that a tourist had drowned at a section of beach close to Karon Circle at 10am.

Navy officers and Phuket Tourist Police arrived at the scene to find Russian national Mr Parshukov Oleg, 42, unconscious on the beach.

Lt Jetsada Wichian of the Phuket Tourist Police said, “Mr Oleg was pulled unconscious from the water by beach operators and tourists, he was breathing slightly. He was given first aid by navy officers and rushed to Patong Hospital where he was pronounced dead.”