Russian tourist dies after pulled from surf at Karon Beach

PHUKET: A 55-year-old Russian man died after being pulled from the surf unconscious and unresponsive at Karon Beach late yesterday afternoon (Nov 6).

tourismmarineSafetydeathpolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 7 November 2019, 11:16AM

Tourists at Karon Beach render assistance to Mr Oshkin before rescue workers arrive. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Niwet Sankaeo of the Karon Police was notified of the incident at 5pm.

Witnesses told police that the man, identified as Sergei Oshkin from Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, a city on Sakhalin island in Russia's Far East, was seen struggling in the water after he was dragged away from the southern end of the beach, noted a report by Tourist Police stationed at the newly opened “service center” at Karon Beach (See story here.)

Mr Oshkin was brought to shore by a tourist swimming nearby, and rescue workers began administering CPR, said the report.

Mr Oshkin was rushed to the emergency center at the yet-to-fully-open Chalong Hospital, but was later pronounced dead, the report added.

Mr Oshkin checked in to a nearby resort with his partner last Thursday (Oct 31) and was to check out on Monday (Nov 11), noted the report.

His body has been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Police have informed his family and the Russian embassy of his demise, the report confirmed.

The report did not mention any lifeguards on duty responding to the incident.

Mr Oshikin’s death follows that of 61-year-old Russian tourist Altaf Sharifulin, originally from Moscow, on Tuesday.

Mr Sharifulin was brought back to shore after he was seen struggling in the water as he was dragged away from the far northern end of Karon Beach just before 10:30am.

Rachen Phuntarakit, the Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) at Karon Municipality, explained to The Phuket News this evening that no lifeguards provided by Karon Municipality patrol the far northern end of Karon beach.

“That section of beach is patrolled by lifeguards provided by the resort,” he confirmed. (See story here.)

