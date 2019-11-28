Russian tourist, 28, drowns on day trip to Racha Island

PHUKET: A 28-year-old Russian tourist drowned while snorkelling on a day tour to Pakok Bay at Racha Yai Island, south of Phuket, yesterday afternoon (Nov 27).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 November 2019, 12:31PM

The 28-year-old Russian man was on an island tour to Patok Bay, Racha Yai Island. Photo: allochka22ru / Flickr

Capt Weerayut Tanyasirisukvorakul of the Chalong Police Station reported that he was informed of the incident at 2:30pm.

Capt Weerayut identified the drowned tourist Ruslan Asaupov, 28, from the city of Orenburg, near the Kazakhstan border.

Mr Asaupov was one of 20 Russian tourists on the “Raya Sunset” tour, visiting Maithon Island, Coral Island and Racha Yai Island, from 2pm to 6pm, provided by A Time Nature Tour Co Ltd, based in Chalong.

He arrived in Phuket last Wednesday (Nov 20) and was staying at a hotel in Karon.

Mr Asaupov was snorkeling when the tour guide Syuwari Waeteeh noticed him motionless in the water, Capt Weerayut explained.

Mr Asaupov was rushed ashore, where he was administered CPR.

An emergency medical team from Chalong Hospital was dispatched from Phuket, Capt Weeraut said.

However, attempts to revive Mr Asaupov failed and he died en route back to Phuket, he said.

Mr Asaupov’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital, where doctors gave the official cause of death as drowning, he added.

“I am working with the tour company to resolve any issues with insurance and I have informed the Russian embassy of the incident to co-ordinate with any legal procedures,” Capt Weerayut said.