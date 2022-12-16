333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
Russian teenager electrocuted to death at basketball court

Russian teenager electrocuted to death at basketball court

CHONBURI: Police in Pattaya are investigating the death of a 19-year-old Russian national who was electrocuted at a basketball court on Soi Sukhumvit Pattaya 15 yesterday (Dec 15).

By The Phuket News

Friday 16 December 2022, 02:20PM

Alexey Sobolev, 19, died from electrocution at a basketball court known for damaged electric systems. Screenshot: Sorayut Suthasanajinda the News Worker

Alexey Sobolev, 19, died from electrocution at a basketball court known for damaged electric systems. Screenshot: Sorayut Suthasanajinda the News Worker

Alexey Sobolev, 19, died from electrocution at a basketball court known for damaged electric systems. Screenshot: Sorayut Suthasanajinda the News Worker

Alexey Sobolev, 19, died from electrocution at a basketball court known for damaged electric systems. Screenshot: Sorayut Suthasanajinda the News Worker

Alexey Sobolev, 19, died from electrocution at a basketball court known for damaged electric systems. Screenshot: Sorayut Suthasanajinda the News Worker

Alexey Sobolev, 19, died from electrocution at a basketball court known for damaged electric systems. Screenshot: Sorayut Suthasanajinda the News Worker

The incident was first reported by ’Sorayut Suthasanajinda the News Worker’ Facebook page today (Dec 16) and then shared by other media outlets and official channels, including the Phuket Info Center page operated by Phuket authorities. 

According to the report by Sorayut Suthasanajinda, the Thammasat Rescue Radio Center was notified of the incident at a basketball court near the Pattaya Technical College in Bang Lamung at 10pm. 

Having arrived at the scene, police and rescue workers found the body of Alexey Sobolev, 19, surrounded by fellow basketball players.

Rescue workers started performing CPR immediately but failed to bring the teenager back to life. Mr Sobolev was confirmed dead at the hospital where he was taken. 

Pubadin Thongsuea, 20, a fellow basketball player who witnessed the incident, told the reporters that during the play the ball flew away and landed behind a lamp pole.

Mr Sobolev ran to pick up the ball and accidentally touched the pole with naked skin covered with sweat. He then collapsed on the ground unconscious. Other players pulled their friend away from the pole and called for help. 

Sorayut Suthasanajinda named Captain Yuthapol Boonkerd, a deputy inspector at Bang Lamung Police Station, as the officer who was present at the scene, questioned the witnesses and recorded all the relevant information.

The basketball players also stressed that street lamps and poles at the stadium had been damaged for some time prior to the fatal incident. 

“The wires had broken and there had been electricity leaks in many places. Those using the basketball court had to be very careful,” said Sorayut Suthasanajinda in the report posted around 1.40pm today and expressed condolences.

A similar death of a teenager made headlines and drew big public attention in Phuket in 2019, when 18-year-old student Khaled Nour died from electrocution after touching a floodlight pole beside a basketball court in Suan Luang (King’s Park).

Three days after the incident Phuket City Municipality issued a statement assuring that repairs had been done and public areas in Suan Luang were safe for everybody. 

“Officers have also set out a plan to inspect the electrical systems in all areas of Phuket Town for public safety,” the statement added.

Three years later it is yet to be revealed whose negligence resulted in that tragic death in Phuket Town’s most well-know and attented public park.

Paddy | 16 December 2022 - 15:47:21 

That's exactly why you need building inspectors and licenses for ALL contractors. Once I had to go in the attic of 1 of my houses to run some wire and it looked like someone threw spaghetti all over the place , all the wires were white OMG.

 

