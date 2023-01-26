Pro Property Partners
Russian suffering bipolar disorder found hanged in Rawai

PHUKET: A 36-year-old Russian man suffering from bipolar disorder was found hanged at his rented room in Rawai yesterday (Jan 25).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 January 2023, 11:05AM

An ambulance at the scene yesterday (Jan 25). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Charat Lempan of the Chalong Police said officers were notified of the man’s death at 12:50pm.

The man was identified as Roman Melnik, a 36-year-old Russian national. His wife, Victoria Sokoluk, a Ukrainian national, told police that her husband had long suffered bipolar disorder, formerly more commonly known as manic depression.

Mr Melnik had been suffering insomnia. He had not slept for about a week, Ms Sokoluk explained to police.

He had an appointment to see a psychiatrist yesterday, she added.

Mr Melnik was found hanged by a green bag strap attached to the balcony door behind the room. He is believed to have died some 12 hours before his body was found, police said.

Capt Charas noted that police found no signs of a struggle or theft of any property in the room.

Mr Melnik’s body was taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital to confirm the cause of death, so it can be returned to his family, Capt Charas said.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

