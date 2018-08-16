THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Russian Phuket expat hunted as mastermind of B100mn crypto fraud

PHUKET: A Russian expat living in Phuket is believed to be the mastermind behind the online foreign-currency exchange (‘Forex’) trading scam operated through the SiamOption.com website that has lured 1.4 million people to invest hundreds of millions of baht.

crimeRussianeconomics
By The Phuket News

Thursday 16 August 2018, 04:10PM

Gen Surachate (centre) said his team had already found ’five to six’ other online trading schemes operating the same way. Photo: Tourist Police

Gen Surachate (centre) said his team had already found ’five to six’ other online trading schemes operating the same way. Photo: Tourist Police

The co-ordinated raids in Bangkok, Khon Kaen and Phuket netted laptop computers and mobile phones – and bankbooks to 22 bank accounts that have now been frozen. Photo: Tourist Police

The co-ordinated raids in Bangkok, Khon Kaen and Phuket netted laptop computers and mobile phones – and bankbooks to 22 bank accounts that have now been frozen. Photo: Tourist Police

Russian national Alexy Chikalov, 37, is wanted for his involvement in the scheme. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Russian national Alexy Chikalov, 37, is wanted for his involvement in the scheme. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Russian national Alexy Chikalov, 37, is wanted for his involvement in the scheme. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Russian national Alexy Chikalov, 37, is wanted for his involvement in the scheme. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

The raids followed complaints by Khon Kaen residents to the Khon Kaen Governor. Photo: Tourist Police

The raids followed complaints by Khon Kaen residents to the Khon Kaen Governor. Photo: Tourist Police

The raids followed complaints by Khon Kaen residents to the Khon Kaen Governor. Photo: Tourist Police

The raids followed complaints by Khon Kaen residents to the Khon Kaen Governor. Photo: Tourist Police

The co-ordinated raids in Bangkok, Khon Kaen and Phuket netted laptop computers and mobile phones – and bankbooks to 22 bank accounts that have now been frozen. Photo: Tourist Police

The co-ordinated raids in Bangkok, Khon Kaen and Phuket netted laptop computers and mobile phones – and bankbooks to 22 bank accounts that have now been frozen. Photo: Tourist Police

The co-ordinated raids in Bangkok, Khon Kaen and Phuket netted laptop computers and mobile phones – and bankbooks to 22 bank accounts that have now been frozen. Photo: Tourist Police

The co-ordinated raids in Bangkok, Khon Kaen and Phuket netted laptop computers and mobile phones – and bankbooks to 22 bank accounts that have now been frozen. Photo: Tourist Police

The news was revealed by Tourist Police Deputy Commander Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn yesterday (Aug 15) in announcing the arrest of 19 suspects involved in the scam in co-ordinated raids in Bangkok, Khon Kaen and Phuket.

Nine of the suspects were arrested in raids at six locations in Phuket, with the main raid at the office of Helix Thai Beach Co Ltd (Phuket) at 26/164 Chao Fa Rd East, Chalong.

The nine Phuket suspects arrested were named as: Ms Rattanaporn Pannork, 30; Miss Niphawan Srinuam, 31; Ms Pakkaporn Jinakat, 39; Ms Pattara Nadee, 47; Ms Chittanan Setthapith, 45; Mr Nuttapong Sriwan, 20; Mr Thanandorn Thaimai, 34 (named as the head of the group); Mr Jeerapong Maneesri, 41; and Mr Chalum Chujit, 44.

“This is quite a big network. There are major investors behind this, one of them is a Russian – but he has already fled Phuket,” Gen Surachate said.

“Right now were are tracking about B130 million in the scheme, but there is another B600mn that we are trying to get back for the victims,” he said.

Maj Ekkachai Siri of the Phuket Tourist Police confirmed to The Phuket News this afternoon (Aug 16) that the wanted Russian expat in Phuket was Alexey Chikalov, 37, from Leningrad (now known as St Petersburg).

“Tourist Police in Bangkok are working on this information. We have sent all suspects from Phuket to Khon Kaen already. Now we are still working on the investigation for more information in Phuket,” he added.

The raids were carried out by Thailand's Action Taskforce for Information Technology Crime Suppression (Tactics), which acts as a joint taskforce including officers from the Tourist Police, the Royal Thai Police Region 4 branch and the Thai military.

An online investigation by the task force led officers to stage co-ordinated raids targeting nine locations: one in Bangkok, two in Khon Kaen and six locales in Phuket.

The raid in Bangkok targeted the office of the Helix Thai Beach Co Ltd, located in Room 4703 on the 47th Floor of the Empire Tower in Sathorn District, yet no arrests were reported there.

The raid in Khon Kaen targeted the office of Helix Thai Beach Co Ltd. (Khon Kaen) located at No. 3/1 Moo 14 Srichan Rd, Ban Phet, Muang District, Khon Kaen Province.

The 10 people arrested there were named as: Miss Jirapa Paengleum, 25; Miss Natthamon Jumratnaew, 25; Miss Somreuthai Piyapisuth, 26; Miss Chayanan Prasertsang, 31; Miss Amyaporn Theerasathienpong, 32; Miss Paya Piypiew, 43; Mr Kosol Piyanoothai, 23; Mr Nattapol Kurairath, 23; Mr Suwicha Longboonsri, 24; and Mr Wattanaphan Wichairam, 36.

Seized in the raids were 17 laptop computers, 15 smartphones and B260,000 in cash as well as bankbooks for 22 bank accounts.

The raids followed people in Khon Kaen filing a complaint with Khon Kaen Governor Dr Somsak Jungtrakul.

People were invited to invest in more than 70 assets, including currency pairs, indexes, stocks and commodities, which the group called ‘binary options’, Gen Surachate explained.

“But when people buy the subscription and transfer money, they could not trade or invest as advertised on the website,” he said.

QSI International School Phuket

Instead, the funds were actually transferred to a CryptoIndex e-currency and “metals” funds, he added.

“Which is not an investment, as it announced on the website – it operated as a gambling style operation,” Gen Surachate said.

“The group had 1.4mn subscriptions, with about 100,000 new accounts each month, together generating a total income from account subscriptions of about B20mn per month,” Gen Surachate said.

“The total amount of turnover for the group is more than B100mn a year,” he added.

Now all bank accounts and all online accounts associated with the group have been frozen, Gen Surachate confirmed.

“The group used Bangkok and Phuket as their main offices with the office in Khon Kaen set up to lure people to join as a brokers. This team claimed they had a good reputation that was legally registered with the Ministry of Commerce’s Department of Business Development,” he added.

“However, please tell any people you know to not believe in this kind of business, because such businesses claim that members will receive an income benefit of 10% – and that is not true,” Gen Surachate said.

“From now on I will work seriously and continuously on targetting these types of businesses. We have already found five to six other websites doing the same thing,” he said.

Khon Kaen Governor Dr Somsak Jungtrakoon thanked Gen Surachte for quick action on taking down the group, and warned any new potential investors that even signing up for such investments could land them in trouble with the law.

“There are many types of this business in Khon Kaen, and many victims. This is like Gen Surachate helping to clean up our city – and help our people,” he said.

However, Dr Somsak warned against even signing up for such schemes – and that as such schemes were considered a form of gambling, people who sign up for such services could face a criminal charge under the Gambling Act for which they could face up to two years imprisonment or a fine up of to B2,000.

Gen Surachate confirmed that the suspects already arrested face charges under the Gambling Act and for using computers to commit fraud or otherwise deceive people.

“We warned anyone else found involved in the scheme or still involved in any similar scheme will be arrested and face criminal charges,” Gen Surachate said.

“And we will expand our investigation into the major investors, who will also be investigated for money laundering,” he added.

“Please give the message to any persons you know who may be still involved in any similar activity that they too face the same criminal charges,” he warned.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Jin_89 | 13 September 2018 - 04:11:15 

Its crazy and as an expat living in Thailand, I was so disturbed to have fallen to this scam but thankfully parallelrefund at protonmail dot ch  got all my funds back in no time. If you have lost funds feel free to reach out to them for a consultation

Have a news tip-off? Click here

That was 2015! Looking back at the best-read stories of last year
Hotel maid accused of theft says she thought US$200 was a tip
Belarusian model claiming Trump secrets pleads not guilty in ‘sex training’ case
Russian tycoon wins suit against ’sex coach’ who claimed Trump secrets
Russian prosecutors vague on heinous Phuket extortion, murder case
Russian coral bleachers sent home after court fine
Immigration officers arrest wanted Russian man in Phuket
Russia warns of reprisals if UK acts over spy attack
Beach bag snatcher in surprise arrest at Family Mart
Russian women yet to face Phuket coral charges in court
Russians sex-skills trainers to be deported, blacklisted
Russian sex class stopped before climax
Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges
Police nab Russian Infraud ‘cyber-gangster’ in Bangkok
B40k bail for Russian woman found in possession of dead coral in Phuket

 

Phuket community
Paradise Postponed: Franck de Lestapis at Pimalai Resort Koh Lanta

With the prices that place charges it's no wonder they can afford to pay for obvious commercial ...(Read More)

It’s the money: Tour operator commissions key factor undermining Phuket marine tourism safety

All very true and valid points. The issue of booking desks gouging prices with no thought for the re...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

Wow, 1,312,492 stray dogs on Phuket? Is that official? Same as the official figure of about 350,000...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Who are the Teachers? Horst...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

B14m contract and no lifeguards appeared but it took them this long to realise something was amiss (...(Read More)

Phuket marine safety sessions fully booked

Unfortunately, the Harbour Department in Thailand does not have enough qualified Instructors to trai...(Read More)

Phuket monkey mass sterilisation Round 2 begins!

What about doing something about the 1,312,492 stray dogs in Phuket? The little green rubber rings t...(Read More)

129 Phuket monkeys caught for mass sterilisation Round 2

Undisclosed reasons. That means:, thai way of doing things without thinking or reason. Just do. And ...(Read More)

Hope floats for Chalong Underpass opening by April

Dek, sadly, some, like you, with no expertise, want to comment on people they do not know.... oops, ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguard deal probed for corruption

No surprise at all...I mean...did anyone actually think this contract was awarded on such a strange ...(Read More)

 

Central Food Hall
Freedom Boardsports
Tile-it
Lofty Phuket
The Boathouse Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dream Beach Club
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
JW Marriott Phuket
China International Boat Show 2019

 