Russian nabbed in Phuket for illegal ’love drug’ smuggling, distribution

PHUKET: A Russian man has been arrested at Phuket International Airport on charges of being part of an organised group importing and distributing MDA in the country, Phuket Immigration has reported. The said illegal ’love drug’ is similar to MDMA and not quite well-known in Thailand, yet it might be used by party-goers as a substitute to Ecstasy.

By The Phuket News

Friday 10 March 2023, 02:27PM

Aleksandr Khubbeev, 36, after being arrested at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Phuket Immigration

Russian national Aleksandr Khubbeev, 36, was arrested at Phuket Airport’s passport control in the arrival zone of the International Flights Terminal at around 6pm this Tuesday (Mar 7). Mr Khubeev’s arrest was reported on Mar 8 by the Phuket Immigration Checkpoint Facebook page, mostly publicising news about the work of the Immigration Bureau officers stationed at the airport. According to the report, Mr Khubeev was arrested on a court warrant issued on Feb 16. Royal Thai Police’s Crime Suppression Division (CSD) and other officers took part in the arrest. According to an extract from the warrant, quoted by Phuket Immigration, Mr Khubeev is considered to be a member of an organised group importing 3,4-Methylenedioxyamphetamine (MDA) into Thailand for distribution, but not for sale. The Russian man’s actions were considered to “create threat to the security of the state and people in general”, Immigration Bureau said not providing any details on the exact part Mr Khubeev played in the alleged import and distribution of MDA, which is a Category 1 drug in Thailand. MDA is bought, sold, and used as a recreational ’love drug’, due to its enhancement of mood and empathy. Yet even abroad the substance is rarely sought after for recreational use compared to other drugs in the amphetamine family.