Russian man, wife fined B10k each for riding jet-skis in protected Krabi waters

Russian man, wife fined B10k each for riding jet-skis in protected Krabi waters

PHUKET: A Russian husband and wife have been fined B10,000 each for riding a jet-ski in a protected marine area off Koh Hong, Krabi. The couple said they were unaware that the area was off-limits.

tourismmarineenvironment
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 February 2023, 09:51AM

Officers from the Krabi Marine Office fined the couple on Sunday (Feb 19), reported the Krabi office of the Public Relations Department (PR Krabi).

The office reported that the act was an offense against zoning and environmental protection measures in Krabi province, prohibiting activities such as riding jet-skis or parasail rides in specified public beach areas, the report said.

“Provincial policy focuses on eco-tourism that does not affect nature and the environment, which has been practiced continuously for many decades,” claimed the PR Krabi report.

The Russian husband and wife were confronted by officials when they came ashore at Laem Pong Bay, in Tambon Nong Talay, Mueang Krabi District. 

Thai Residential

The 47-year-old Russian man told the officers that he and his wife had no idea jet-skis were banned from the area.

He explained that he and his wife had traveled from Pattaya, towing the jet-skis by car while travelling throughout Southern Thailand.

Officers confirmed that the two jet-skis were registered correctly in Pattaya, said the report.

