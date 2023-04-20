British International School, Phuket
Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident

Russian man succumbs to injuries from Rawai motorbike accident

PHUKET: Russian national Vlad Kalaev, who suffered severe injuries in a road crash in Rawai during the seven days of intense traffic control, has passed away. Mr Kalaev’s body is to be cremated today (Apr 20), as announced by the family.

accidentsdeathRussian
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 April 2023, 03:26PM

Vlad Kalaev, 27, lost control of his Kawasaki Ninja sportbike on Wiset Rd in Rawai on Apr 15. Photo: Chalong Police

Mr Kalaev’s death was confirmed by his family on Apr 18. The hospital bill totaled B276,129. Image: vk.com/web_vlad

Mr Kalaev, 27, lost control of his blue Kawasaki Ninja sportbike while riding from Chalong Circle towards Rawai Pier at around 4.30pm last Saturday (Apr 15), reported at the time Novosti Phuket, The Phuket News’ sister-paper in Russian language.

The accident happened in the notorious curve near Vijitt Resort, a place known as one of Phuket’s road black spots. Mr Kalaev’s bike hit the median strip sending the rider flying across the road where he hit an Isuzu pickup truck moving towards Chalong Circle.

Photos from the scene show the Russian man having severely injured legs yet conscious. The injured rider was taken to Chalong Hospital and later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital where he succumbed to his wounds.

The Isuzu driver, named in the reports as Charin Polsongkram, 51, sustained multiple cuts from a broken windshield and was taken to Chalong Hospital as well. No update has been provided on his condition so far.

Mr Kalaev’s family confirmed his death in a publication on social media this Tuesday (Apr 18) and asked for help with the hospital bill which totaled B276,129.

Hermann1 | 20 April 2023 - 16:31:44 

Insurance ? License ?  People may call me cold hearted, but I would not donate even 1 Baht.

Kakka2 | 20 April 2023 - 15:31:41 

not a big loss...actually we better off without speedy idiots...

 

