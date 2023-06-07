Russian man shot outside Boat Avenue bar

PHUKET: Authorities have confirmed that a Russian man was shot and severely injured in a popular part of Boat Avenue in Cherng Talay earlier this morning (June 7).

crimeviolencepolice

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 7 June 2023, 04:01PM

The cold-blooded shooting happened just before 11:45am this morning as the Russian man (name withheld) sat in his parked car outside Anise Tapas and Bar opposite Waya Cafe at the entrance to the popular dining and entertainment area of Boat Avenue.

Pol Maj Kittipong Noopeng from Cherng Talay police office was notified of the incident at 11:45am and immediately advanced to the scene. He was joined by Jirayut Jirasunthornkul, Cherng Talay sub-district chief, along with an investigative team from Cherng Talay police station and medical rescue workers.

On arriving at the scene officials discovered a Phuket-registered blue ORA car with four bullet holes in the windscreen. Inside was seated a man in the driver’s seat who had been shot several times – in his chest and left upper arm.

The 44-year-old Russian man was covered in blood but still conscious. He was loaded onto a stretcher and into the ambulance with the assistance of medical staff before being taken to Thalang Hospital.

Initial investigations utilising CCTV footage and accounts from eye witnesses revealed that the victim had been sitting in his car which was parked in front of the Anis Tapas and Bar when another man riding a motorcycle, wearing a red crash helmet and green jacket, appeared and parked beside the car.

The man, whose face was covered, alighted his motorbike, walked over to the car and shot into the windscreen four time before fleeing on his bike. CCTV footage showed that the attacker fled using the back road behind Boat Avenue, heading towards the Laguna area.

Police also revealed that after following the escapee’s route they discovered a jacket, shoes, glasses and gloves that had been dumped in a nearby lagoon about one-kilometre away from the shooting incident. They also confirmed a gun had been dumped in the same lagoon area which is believed to be the weapon used in the attack.

Further eye witness accounts confirmed that the victim regularly visits bars and cafes in the area where this morning’s shooting occurred. The same accounts also confirmed that they saw the attacker surveying the area several times this morning prior to the shooting. There was no further indication as to the nationality of the attacker or any motive behind the shooting.

Police confirmed investigations are ongoing and that they are tracking the route that the shooter used to flee the crime scene.