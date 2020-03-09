THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Russian man in Phuket did not die from COVID-19, report officials

Russian man in Phuket did not die from COVID-19, report officials

PHUKET: A Russian man who died while under close care of doctors at Vachira Phuket Hospital for 14 days did not die from COVID-19, Hospital Director Dr Chalermpong Sukontapol told the press today (Mar 9).

CoronavirusCOVID-19Russiandeath
By Chutharat Plerin

Monday 9 March 2020, 06:37PM

A thermoscanner camera at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

A thermoscanner camera at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The man, Ilyas Karimov, 64, was pronounced dead from severe pneumonia at 9am on Feb 29, Dr Chalermpong explained.

“He did not die from COVID-19. We did not find the COVID-19 virus in his body,” Dr Chalermpong confirmed by phone call to The Phuket News this evening.

“And at this stage, there still have not been any persons in Phuket infected with the COVID-19 virus,” he assured.

Mr Karimov died after receiving medical treatment at the hospital since Feb 15, Dr Chalermpong said.

Dr Chalermpong explained that Mr Karimov presented himself to a private clinic for feeling unwell and a sore throat on Feb 11. he was told he had a throat inflammation.

On Feb 15, Mr Karimov, sick, coughing and having difficulty breathing, presented himself at Vachira Phuket Hospital. Doctors concluded that he had pneumonia and needed to be admitted to the hosptial for care.

UWC Thailand

Mr Karimov’s condition deteriorated, and on Feb 16 he was administered a respirator to assist his breathing.

Then on Feb 18, last Tuesday, doctors confirmed that Mr Karimov had acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), pneumonia, and rheumatoid factor (RF), and he was moved to the Respiratory Care Unit (RCU), Dr Chalermpong said.

“Mr Karimov was set as a patient under investigation (PUI) from Feb 18 until he died at the end of February,” Dr Chalermpong added.

“Mr Karimov’s cause of death was identified as ARDS and unspecified pneumonia,” Dr Chalermpong explaidne today.

“Mr Karimov did not die from COVID-19. The medical team tested him twice for COVID-19, and both tests came back negative,” he added.

“I confirmed, the number of the coronavirus infected in Phuket is still zero,” Dr Chalermpong said.

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

Well, today it became a official fact that the world shifted from a coronavirus epidemic into a pand...(Read More)

Police hunt for firestarter after Kamala hills trash fire flares up

Why Officialdom use the word 'Please' as by law burning garbage is strictly forbidden ! Th...(Read More)

CP Group splashes B332bn to buy Tesco Thailand, Malaysia ops

First Ford Cars, now Tesco. We all know why. Who foreign is next?...(Read More)

Qatar bans arrivals from Thailand over virus fears

If Qatar bans flights from Thailand, than I not believe Thailand has just a few coronavirus patients...(Read More)

‘Ghosts’ evade govt virus net, have 3 days to report

'Slipped through' Immigration after arriving by international flight from Korea?. How is tha...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

200 Rai of protected forest destroyed! That is not nothing! Under the eyes of the RFD! Is the RFD n...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Just 3 local residents? Must be a influential threesome. Name and shame them! If not I guess there ...(Read More)

Charges to be pressed as DSI investigates pool resort built in protected Phuket forest

Blah Blah Blah, so it starts again. Influential people called out, "agreements" reached be...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Hiding the truth

This " If the filthy Chinese " from the very same person who calls others racists.... mate...(Read More)

Phuket Bike Week ‘postponed’

@ Kurt " How does that match ?" What a stupid question ! You don't need a bike to part...(Read More)

 

