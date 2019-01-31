PHUKET: A Russian expat is in critical condition at Dibuk Hospital after his car slammed into a house in Kata last night (Jan 30).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 31 January 2019, 04:24PM

The driver, Russian expat Primak Aptem, was recovered unconscious from the vehicle by rescue workers and rushed to Vachira Phuket Hopistal last night. Photo: Supplied

Capt Channarong Prakongkue of the Karon Police was notified of the accident at about 8pm.

The driver, Russian expat Primak Aptem, was recovered unconscious from the vehicle by rescue workers and rushed to Vachira Phuket Hopistal last night, Capt Channarong confirmed.

“The accident was on Patak Rd, near the Karon Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospital (near the corner of Patak Soi 14, see map below),” he said.

“We believe that Mr Aptem lost control of the vehicle purely by accident. No other vehicles were involved in the incident,” he added.

Capt Channarong confirmed that Mr Aptem tested negative for alcohol, but declined to reveal further details.

An officer at the Phuket Tourist Assistance Centre (TAC) told The Phuket News that Mr Aptem was transferred from Vachira Hospital to Dibuk Hospital today (Jan 31).

“We have not been told details, bit we have been informed that Mr Primak remains in critical condition,” the officer said.