Russian man found in weak condition in stolen pickup at Nai Thon

PHUKET: A Russian man has been taken to Thalang Hospital after he was found in a weakened condition in a pickup truck parked at Nai Thon Beach with the doors locked.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 17 February 2023, 01:36PM

Officers found the man, named by police as Egor Andriesh, 27, in the locked pickup truck at about midday yesterday (Feb 16).

Officers from the Sakhu Police started searching for the pickup after Russian man Viacheslav Rumyantsev, 44, reported it missing.

Mr Rumyantsev said he had parked his Ford Ranger pickup near the beach and returned later to see it being driven away by what appeared to be another Russian man.

Sakhu Police assisted by an airport operations team found the pickup with Mr Andriesh still inside.

The officers were unable to open the vehicle as the doors were locked, prompting the officers to call for a locksmith to open the car door.

Officers found Mr Andriesh suffering from exhaustion. An ambulance arrived and he was rushed to Thalang Hospital.

Sakhu Police said they were continuing their investigation to determine what led to Mr Andriesh being found in that situation.