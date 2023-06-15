Russian man drowns at Rawai villa

PHUKET: Chalong Police are investigating the death of a young Russian man who was found drowned in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai this morning (June 15).



By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 15 June 2023, 08:15PM

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Chalong Police Station received a notification of the incident at a gated residential community on Saiyuan Rd at approximately 11am.

Police officers and medical personnel rushed to the scene where they discovered the lifeless body of a man at the bottom of a 1.8-meter-deep swimming pool at a private villa.

The deceased was identified by his passport as a 22-year-old Russian national born in the city of Chita in the Russian Far East. The body was transported to the Vachira Phuket Hospital morgue for further examination.

According to the preliminary findings of the police and rescue workers, it is believed that the man drowned at least 12 hours prior to being discovered by a swimming pool technician.

The technician stated that the Russian national was known to enjoy spending time at the pool, engaging in activities such either as yoga or freediving. However, the information provided in the police report does not allow for a definitive identification of the man’s specific pastime.