British International School, Phuket
333 at the beach Zonezi Properties British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian man drowns at Rawai villa

Russian man drowns at Rawai villa

PHUKET: Chalong Police are investigating the death of a young Russian man who was found drowned in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai this morning (June 15).


By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 15 June 2023, 08:15PM

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A 22-year old man from Russia was found dead in a swimming pool at a villa in Rawai on Thursday (June 15) morning. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Chalong Police Station received a notification of the incident at a gated residential community on Saiyuan Rd at approximately 11am.

Police officers and medical personnel rushed to the scene where they discovered the lifeless body of a man at the bottom of a 1.8-meter-deep swimming pool at a private villa.

The deceased was identified by his passport as a 22-year-old Russian national born in the city of Chita in the Russian Far East. The body was transported to the Vachira Phuket Hospital morgue for further examination.

According to the preliminary findings of the police and rescue workers, it is believed that the man drowned at least 12 hours prior to being discovered by a swimming pool technician.

The technician stated that the Russian national was known to enjoy spending time at the pool, engaging in activities such either as yoga or freediving. However, the information provided in the police report does not allow for a definitive identification of the man’s specific pastime.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Norovirus situation improves in Phuket, health chief confirms
Inspection finds no unreasonable hikes in Phuket food prices
Dolphin spotted in Tha Jeen Canal
TST forms panel to push Andaman Special Economic Zone
School denies expelling lese majeste teen
Car thief busted after complaint from Phuket foreigner
Phuket governor visits Chinese envoy in Bangkok
Phuket kicks off massive island-wide durian planting
Woman injured in Tha Ruea accident
Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps
Expat from Belgium takes own life at Rawai shooting range
NATO chief hopes Ukraine offensive will force Russia to negotiate
Thai coconut milk producers call for Peta response
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Boat Ave. shooting suspect charged, ‘Wild Wolf’ walks from Pattaya to Phuket for charity || June 13
Boat Avenue shooting suspect charged with attempted murder

 

Phuket community
DO NOT APPROVE - Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

As 'watermanagement Phuket' is completely in hands of Mother Nature, PPHO is not functional...(Read More)

DO NOT APPROVE - Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

Also - how is a restaurant or cafe supposed to "check" to see if their supply is safe??? D...(Read More)

DO NOT APPROVE - Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

We don't get these filthy viruses in "western" countries because water supplies are pr...(Read More)

Woman injured in Tha Ruea accident

The true 'black spots' on Phuket's roads are mostly the locals who use the roads. I love...(Read More)

Car thief busted after complaint from Phuket foreigner

Modern vehicles are pretty difficult to steal unless you have the keys. If the owner was stupid enou...(Read More)

Phuket taximeters plead for protection against mobile apps

It's called competition. It's the way the world works, better service gets more customers wh...(Read More)

School denies expelling lese majeste teen

The usual Thai 'yes-no-yes-no' happening. Guess the truth lays somewhere in the middle. But ...(Read More)

School denies expelling lese majeste teen

Everyone knows school uniforms are targets for the teenager nut cases at many politechnic colleges t...(Read More)

DO NOT APPROVE - Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

I'm willing to bet that these officials never do any testing at the ice and water factories on a...(Read More)

DO NOT APPROVE - Norovirus samples found at ice, water factories

The health effects of Norovirus on Phuket population has more to do with lack of PPHO Government con...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Thai Residential
Open Kitchen Laguna
The Pavilions Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
SALA
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BahtSold
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket 2023
Zonezi Properties

 