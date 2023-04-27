Russian man dies after jump from Central car park

PHUKET: A 31-year-old Russian man has died after jumping from the car park at the Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road this morning (Apr 27).

deathsuicidepolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 27 April 2023, 04:34PM

Lt Wuttichai Chanpai of the Wichit Police said officers were notified of the incident at about at 8.50am.

The man’s body was found by a security guard conducting a routine patrol. The main security office at the mall and emergency services were notified immediately.

Security CCTV footage confirmed that the man* arrived at the mall via a back entrance before the mall opened to the public today.

He then made his way to the third floor of the car park. The man’s body was then found by the security guard. No other details of the incident were provided.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation transported the man’s body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Wichit Police said Russian embassy officials will be notified so they can inform the man’s family.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his relatives have been notified.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).