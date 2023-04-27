333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian man dies after jump from Central car park

Russian man dies after jump from Central car park

PHUKET: A 31-year-old Russian man has died after jumping from the car park at the Central Floresta shopping mall on the bypass road this morning (Apr 27).

deathsuicidepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 27 April 2023, 04:34PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

Lt Wuttichai Chanpai of the Wichit Police said officers were notified of the incident at about at 8.50am.

The man’s body was found by a security guard conducting a routine patrol. The main security office at the mall and emergency services were notified immediately.

Security CCTV footage confirmed that the man* arrived at the mall via a back entrance before the mall opened to the public today.

He then made his way to the third floor of the car park. The man’s body was then found by the security guard. No other details of the incident were provided.

Rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation transported the man’s body to Vachira Phuket Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Wichit Police said Russian embassy officials will be notified so they can inform the man’s family.

* The Phuket News is withholding the man’s name until it has been confirmed that his relatives have been notified.

If you or anyone you know is in need of emotional support and counselling, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand at their 24-hour hotline 02-113-6789 (English & Thai) or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai).

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Certain foreigners exempt from new tourist fee, Cycling from Phuket to Bangkok || April 27
Tsunami warning sirens ‘no cause for alarm’
ETDA ramps up secure online transactions awareness
Illegal drug users offered voluntary rehab
Chalong residents fed up with brown water supply
Camera of Japanese journalist slain in Myanmar returned after 16 years
Alcohol sales prohibited during early voting and election days
Power outages to affect Surin, Bang Tao, Tha Ruea
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket road rage, Driver rams bikes and people in Patong, Cop’s serial killer wife? || April 26
Patong massage shop dispute ends with car ramming parked motorbikes
Singapore hangs prisoner over 1 kg of cannabis
Father, son face charges for road rage attack
Government eyes B11bn power subsidy
China envoy lauds Belt and Road push
Navy acquiesces angry residents over forest land

 

Phuket community
Singapore hangs prisoner over 1 kg of cannabis

The only charge was conspiracy- no crime was comitted. ...(Read More)

Chalong residents fed up with brown water supply

brown if the favorite color around here lol...(Read More)

Aussie found hanged in Patong police cell

7 years ? In the kitchen or at the laundry ?...(Read More)

Alcohol sales prohibited during early voting and election days

Looks like you had a few cappuccino to much already today....(Read More)

Illegal drug users offered voluntary rehab

WHY would 238 people want to see if they're a drug user when only 7 tested positive. It would se...(Read More)

Alcohol sales prohibited during early voting and election days

the should say alcohol sales in normal glasses will be banned...that way at least they could safe th...(Read More)

China envoy lauds Belt and Road push

Seems soon we'll either live under Russian mafia or Chinese. I'll take China with its c...(Read More)

Singapore hangs prisoner over 1 kg of cannabis

Christy@ plenty of Malay Chinese and a number of Australians have been executed Have been execut...(Read More)

Father, son face charges for road rage attack

Stopp'en for chick'n ! Yep see it every day, car parked blocking half a lane traffic. T...(Read More)

Singapore hangs prisoner over 1 kg of cannabis

Convicted then murdered for not commiting the crime, but thinking about it. Had this man looked m...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
Blue Tree Phuket
SALA
Ixina Thailand
Laguna Phuket 2023
Pro Property Partners
Open Kitchen Laguna
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
The Pavilions Phuket
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Thai Residential

 