Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian man arrested in Phuket drug raid

Russian man arrested in Phuket drug raid

PHUKET: A Russian man has been arrested at a house in Rawai after officers found him in possession of 2.82 grammes of marijuana and a bamboo bong.

crimedrugsRussian
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 7 September 2020, 12:28PM

The Russian man and the woman were arrested at a house in Rawai late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The Russian man and the woman were arrested at a house in Rawai late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The Russian man and the woman were arrested at a house in Rawai late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The Russian man and the woman were arrested at a house in Rawai late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The Russian man now faces drug charges over possession of 2.82 grammes of marijuana. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The Russian man now faces drug charges over possession of 2.82 grammes of marijuana. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The Russian man and the woman were arrested at a house in Rawai late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The Russian man and the woman were arrested at a house in Rawai late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The woman was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The woman was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

« »

The arrest came as soon after officers from the Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression arrested a Thai woman on Saturday night, explained a report from the centre made available today (Sept 7).

According to the report, leading the team of officers that made the two arrests was Phuket Provincial Administrative Chief (Palad) Wikrom Jaktee, accompanied by Civil Defense Volunteers (OrSor) and other law-enforcement officers.

Acting on information from undercover sources, the officers arrested the woman at 11:30pm.

The report did not name the woman or identify where she was arrested, other than “at a house”.

The report said that the woman was found with 950mg of crystal meth (ya ice), two pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and a set of drug-taking equipment.

Officers also seized as evidence a digital scale, a mobile phone, and a Yamaha Mio 125i motorbike, the report noted.

Only 45 minutes later, the officers arrested the Russian man, who was found with 2.82g of marijuana and a bamboo bong.

Again, no other details of the man’s arrest have been made available, other than he was arrested “at a house”.

However, according to photos provided at the scene of the arrest, the Russian man and the woman were arrested at the same house.

Both the woman and the Russian man were taken to Chalong Police Station, where the woman was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, while the man was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Por Tor, Hungry Ghost Festival underway in Phuket
Electricity outage to affect Kamala
Alarm as three of six new COVID cases ‘reinfected’
Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’
China tries to flip the pandemic script, starring a ‘reborn’ Wuhan
Authorities call for Phuket confidence
Phuket reopening delayed
Authorities refine virus strategy
Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26
Deputy Interior Minister visits Surin Beach development project
New scheme aims to raise the standard of Phuket taxi services
WHO tempers quick vaccine hopes
COVID-19 measures reimposed in Phang Nga
CCSA stumped over virus case
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Unlimited tourist extensions? Prisoner is first Covid-19 case in 100 days! || September 4

 

Phuket community
Phuket reopening delayed

@HubertK, It is not a complain. It is noticing that Thai returning from overseas get tested, and a m...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

Hubert K...yes testing in a country with such a worldclass healthcare system as claimed by the autho...(Read More)

Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’

The more departments involved, the longer it takes ( and becomes messy with miss-understandings). B...(Read More)

Authorities call for Phuket confidence

@kurt. Can't you tell the difference between males and females? Learn the English language your...(Read More)

Foreigners urged to renew visas before Sept 26

How many foreigners must leave Thailand before 26th? Just because of visa ruling? Thai should be hap...(Read More)

Fears drive top-flight feedback blitz on ‘Phuket Model’

What a weekend! (sit still!). Phuket was Capital of Thailand. Visits from: Public health-, Tourism &...(Read More)

Authorities call for Phuket confidence

I second the 'blah, blah, blah' comment....(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

Hubert, of course there should be free testing. What Kurt is pointing out is that without a proper t...(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

If a vaccine is just around the corner it would make sence to wait....(Read More)

Phuket reopening delayed

It must be nice to get a fat salary and play god with other people's livelihood. He's not d...(Read More)

 

Kvik Phuket
UWC Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Phuket Property
CMI - Thailand
https://sgssecurity.com/
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Phuket Hospitality Challenge 2020
Thai Residential

 