Russian man arrested in Phuket drug raid

PHUKET: A Russian man has been arrested at a house in Rawai after officers found him in possession of 2.82 grammes of marijuana and a bamboo bong.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 7 September 2020, 12:28PM

The woman was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The Russian man and the woman were arrested at a house in Rawai late Saturday night, early Sunday morning. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The Russian man now faces drug charges over possession of 2.82 grammes of marijuana. Photo: Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression

The arrest came as soon after officers from the Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression arrested a Thai woman on Saturday night, explained a report from the centre made available today (Sept 7).

According to the report, leading the team of officers that made the two arrests was Phuket Provincial Administrative Chief (Palad) Wikrom Jaktee, accompanied by Civil Defense Volunteers (OrSor) and other law-enforcement officers.

Acting on information from undercover sources, the officers arrested the woman at 11:30pm.

The report did not name the woman or identify where she was arrested, other than “at a house”.

The report said that the woman was found with 950mg of crystal meth (ya ice), two pills of methamphetamine (ya bah) and a set of drug-taking equipment.

Officers also seized as evidence a digital scale, a mobile phone, and a Yamaha Mio 125i motorbike, the report noted.

Only 45 minutes later, the officers arrested the Russian man, who was found with 2.82g of marijuana and a bamboo bong.

Again, no other details of the man’s arrest have been made available, other than he was arrested “at a house”.

However, according to photos provided at the scene of the arrest, the Russian man and the woman were arrested at the same house.

Both the woman and the Russian man were taken to Chalong Police Station, where the woman was charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell, while the man was charged with possession of a Category 5 drug.