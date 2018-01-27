The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Oju Group
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Russian man, 31, charged for reckless driving after Phuket head-on collision

PHUKET: A Russian man has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his Mercedes-Benz SUV into a Honda City sedan driven by a 38-year-old Thai man, about one kilometre from Ao Po Pier in the early hours of this morning (Jan 27).

accidents, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 27 January 2018, 10:44AM

The Russian man, identified as Alexander Prokhodnoy, 31, was uninjured in the crash, while the Thai man, identified as Sumraung Cholalam, 38, received minor chest injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lt Col Kraisorn Boonpop of the Thalang Police was notified of the crash at 1am (Jan 27) near the entrance to Ao Po Pier.

Police arrived at the scene with rescue workers from Pa Khlok Municipality to find the white Honda City, registered in Phatthalung, with a heavy damage to its front end and its safety air bags deployed.

Nearby was a grey Mercedes-Benz ML 250, driven by Mr Prokhodnoy, also with severe front damage and its air bags deployed.

C and C Marine

The driver of the Honda, Mr Sumraung, had suffered chest injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital by rescue workers. Mr Prokhodnoy suffered only minor abrasions and remained at the scene to help police with their investigation.

Mr Prokhodnoy told police that he was driving his Mercedes-Benz from his house at Ao Po to pick up his spouse at Phuket International Airport.

Fatigued from boxing training earlier that evening, Mr Prokhodnoy told police that he fell asleep at the wheel and veered into the oncoming lane, where he collided with the Honda City travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr Prokhodnoy was later taken to Thalang Police Station for alcohol testing and charged with reckless driving causing injury.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

I fully agree that full transparency is required.i certainly wont be flying thai airways for that reason alone.if there is nothing to hide full transp...(Read More)

Phuket U-turn flyover project expecting Royal Decree within 6 months

Problem is in the tail of the article ."compensation for land expropriation is not included in the budget". Why is that? Was it expected ...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

lol...now the expert in aviation is claiming cover up by authorities. What defamatory nonsense given the matter was reported. Clearly aircraft enginee...(Read More)

Suthep in Phuket: Official processes ‘need to evolve’

The Lord may help Thailand if the man of "Bangkok shutdown" and airport occupations get in future any kind of power again. The man may walk...(Read More)

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

Licensed Owners/Employers employing and paying unlicensed staff were the laws demand licenses are violating the laws. That are 'offences'. ...(Read More)

Five Phuket tour boat drivers charged in random pier inspections

Read the article..."Then all information and evidence required will be presented to the Tourism Business Licences office" Somewhat premature...(Read More)

Korean tourist dies during island trip off Phuket

yep...I agree...no-one should be allowed to swim in the water at any beach or anywhere else. ...(Read More)

THAI flight from Hong Kong skids off Phuket runway, incident under investigation

Wow there is a first for Phuket. The Thai airways plane was back in service within hours? Did they not spray the tail logo with black paint and spray ...(Read More)

Go Eco Phuket petitions to form official marine protection task force

And still the mother of all expats makes incorrect assertions....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.