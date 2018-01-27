PHUKET: A Russian man has been charged with reckless driving after crashing his Mercedes-Benz SUV into a Honda City sedan driven by a 38-year-old Thai man, about one kilometre from Ao Po Pier in the early hours of this morning (Jan 27).

Saturday 27 January 2018, 10:44AM

The Russian man, identified as Alexander Prokhodnoy, 31, was uninjured in the crash, while the Thai man, identified as Sumraung Cholalam, 38, received minor chest injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Lt Col Kraisorn Boonpop of the Thalang Police was notified of the crash at 1am (Jan 27) near the entrance to Ao Po Pier.

Police arrived at the scene with rescue workers from Pa Khlok Municipality to find the white Honda City, registered in Phatthalung, with a heavy damage to its front end and its safety air bags deployed.

Nearby was a grey Mercedes-Benz ML 250, driven by Mr Prokhodnoy, also with severe front damage and its air bags deployed.

The driver of the Honda, Mr Sumraung, had suffered chest injuries in the crash and was taken to hospital by rescue workers. Mr Prokhodnoy suffered only minor abrasions and remained at the scene to help police with their investigation.

Mr Prokhodnoy told police that he was driving his Mercedes-Benz from his house at Ao Po to pick up his spouse at Phuket International Airport.

Fatigued from boxing training earlier that evening, Mr Prokhodnoy told police that he fell asleep at the wheel and veered into the oncoming lane, where he collided with the Honda City travelling in the opposite direction.

Mr Prokhodnoy was later taken to Thalang Police Station for alcohol testing and charged with reckless driving causing injury.