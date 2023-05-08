Pro Property Partners
Russian killed in motorbike crash on wet road in Kata

Russian killed in motorbike crash on wet road in Kata

PHUKET: Rescue workers are urging motorists to slow down and exercise heightened caution on wet roads as sporadic showers start to soak the island following a Russian being killed in a motorbike crash in Kata early this morning (May 8).

By The Phuket News

Monday 8 May 2023, 11:51AM

Photo: Ruamjai Kupai Foundation

Photo: Ruamjai Kupai Foundation

Image: ThaiRSC

Image: ThaiRSC

A report of the fatal road accident was released by the Ruamjai Kupai Foundation rescue service, whose first-responders were at the scene.

The report was posted on Facebook at 3:30am, but the time of the accident was not specified. The site of the accident was described only as the village of Kata in Tambon Karon on the west coast of Phuket. The Ruamjai Kupai Foundation never discloses the identity of road accident victims.

"Car accident. A tourist from Russia lost control [presumably of a motorcycle], went off the road and crashed into an obstacle in the Kata area. The driver died at the scene of the accident. We ask road users to be careful when driving in the rain," the rescuers said.

Karon Police have yet to comment on the incident, although police officers were present at the scene. So far no official agencies have reported the accident. Of note, the word "tourist" as used in the Ruamjai Kupai post usually denotes a “foreigner”.

From photos of the scene posted online, the accident appears to have occurred on Patak Rd.

The accident is not yet included in the statistics of the Thai Road Safety Committee (ThaiRSC), which so far reports no deaths in road accidents in Phuket today or yesterday (May 7-8).

According to ThaiRSC, In total since the beginning of the year 59 people have died as a result of road accidents in Phuket, which is approximately equal to one death every two days. For the same period in 2022, there had been 36 deaths.

