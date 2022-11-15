Chef’s Market
Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach

Russian jazz virtuoso to headline free concert at Karon Beach

PHUKET: Authorities have confirmed that a free concert headlined by renowned Russian jazz artist Igor Butman is to take place at Karon Beach as part of a cultural initiative to enhance relations between Thailand and Russia.

cultureRussian
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 November 2022, 03:58PM

At a meeting at Provincial Hall yesterday (Nov 14), Phuket Deputy Governor Pichet Panapong confirmed the concert will take place at Nong Han Public Park in Karon Beach on Friday, Dec 13 as part of the 125th anniversary of Thai-Russian diplomatic relations.

Mr Pichet was joined at the meeting by Rachadaporn Oin, Head of the Ministry of Tourism and Sports Phuket office, Colonel Akanit Pitaksaart, checkpoint Deputy Commander of the Phuket Provincial Police Heads, in addition to representatives from selected government agencies and private sector organisations.

Mr Pichet explained how the Royal Thai Embassy in Moscow had organised an event in the Russian capital on Aug 5 to celebrate the 125th anniversary of diplomatic relations.

It was at this event that the Thai Ambassador suggested Butman visit Thailand to perform in Chiang Mai, Bangkok and Phuket between Dec 9-15 as part of an initiative to develop relations between the two countries.

The presence of one of Russia’s leading jazz musicians would also help to promote tourism and boost the local economy in Phuket, the Ambassador added.

The concert will be titled “Igor Butman and Friends” and will see a selection of fellow jazz musicians that the Russian has played with during his career join him on stage.

It was also confirmed there will be a performance by the Phuket Rajabhat University band.

There will be a range of stalls selling refreshments, local food delicacies and drinks and there will be no entrance fee to attend the concert, authorities confirmed. The show is set to start at 6:45pm.

Born in St. Petersburg, Russia in 1961, Igor Butman is considered to be a virtuoso saxophonist, and a skilled bandleader. He holds dual citizenship for both the US and Russian Federation.

