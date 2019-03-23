PHUKET: A Russian fugitive wanted in his home country for extortion has been arrested by Thai police in Phuket.

crime

By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 March 2019, 10:41AM

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the arrest of Igor Treriakov yesterday (Mar 22). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the arrest to press yesterday (Mar 22).

The fugitive, Igor Tretiakov, was arrested at his rented apartment in Chalong last Tuesday (Mar 19), Gen Surachate said.

The arrest was conducted in cooperation with the Russian Embassy.

“This man is wanted by Russian authorities for intimidation and extortion. He is a dangerous person,” Gen Surachate said.

“He was part of mafia in Russia,” he added.

Gen Surachate didn't reveal how long Mr Tretiakov had been living in Thailand.

“Mr Tretiakov is considered to be a person posing threat to society and being able to inflict serious harm to public safety and national security. We revoked his permission to stay in Thailand, and as a person wanted by a foreign government he will be deported to his home country,” Gen Sarachate said.