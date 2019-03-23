THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Russian fugitive arrested in Phuket on Interpol notice

PHUKET: A Russian fugitive wanted in his home country for extortion has been arrested by Thai police in Phuket.

crime
By The Phuket News

Saturday 23 March 2019, 10:41AM

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the arrest of Igor Treriakov yesterday (Mar 22). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the arrest of Igor Treriakov yesterday (Mar 22). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn announced the arrest to press yesterday (Mar 22).

The fugitive, Igor Tretiakov, was arrested at his rented apartment in Chalong last Tuesday (Mar 19), Gen Surachate said. 

The arrest was conducted in cooperation with the Russian Embassy.

“This man is wanted by Russian authorities for intimidation and extortion. He is a dangerous person,” Gen Surachate said.

QSI International School Phuket

“He was part of mafia in Russia,” he added.

Gen Surachate didn't reveal how long Mr Tretiakov had been living in Thailand.

“Mr Tretiakov is considered to be a person posing threat to society and being able to inflict serious harm to public safety and national security. We revoked his permission to stay in Thailand, and as a person wanted by a foreign government he will be deported to his home country,” Gen Sarachate said.

 

 

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Gun brandishing Pole appears in court
Police warn of election alcohol ban
Manhunt after driver flashes gun at road user
Polish hotel owner charged after threatening staff with gun
Phuket spa shooter ‘snapped’, previously wanted for conspiracy to murder
Triple armed robbery suspect caught at home making liquid kratom
Phuket spa shooter suicides in public park as children play nearby
Police hunt Phuket spa shooter
Men injured by bomb placed to protect bird’s nest operation
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge
Two injured in shooting at Phuket spa
Patong taxi driver surrenders, charged for street slaying
New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder
SPECIAL REPORT: PM orders probe into Phuket Kata condo project
Tourist beaten with sticks on Phi Phi, two detained

 

Phuket community
Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

So they picked up 92.5 kilos of garbage and put it in about 100 large plastic bags....They also have...(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

"Use Firefox to search, Google blocks access" this should NOT be allowed... only a derange...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

"We now have free emergency water for residents," and so it bloody well should be. "...(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

One can only but laugh at Proff k....(Read More)

Free emergency water now deployed across Phuket

Sigh, I go cycling every day and every day I see water being wasted, often by the city! Yesterday a...(Read More)

Power outage to leave Cherng Talay, Kamala, Srisoonthorn without water

Unbelievable. The city is installing electricity infrastructure and apologised for the disruption, ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

and when they do clean up, the clowns still complain....(Read More)

New Zealand mosque attack suspect charged with murder

Mental issues under the Mental Health Act are decided on expert medical evdience not precedent, ther...(Read More)

Thailand bans Boeing 737 MAX flights for 7 days

Do the thai pilots already have Boeing 737 Max flight simulator training in usa? The Indonesian and ...(Read More)

Protect Andaman mass beach cleanup at Layan nets 92kg of trash

Is it not strange not keeping thai beaches daily clean, a normal thing, but just once in a while don...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thai Residential
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
La Boucherie
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Sunday Brunch Club
Dan About Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Express Carpet and Decor
China International Boat Show 2019

 