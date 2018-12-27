PHUKET: Phuket began its Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for New Year 2019 at midnight last night with two minor motorbike accidents, but so far no deaths, officials have reported.



By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 27 December 2018, 03:19PM

Today (Dec 27), is the first day of the campaign, with with deaths and injuries from road accidents allocated strictly to 24-hour periods, from midnight to midnight, on each day of the campaign.

The first accident resulted in the injury of a 28-year-old Russian man who officials identified only as “Mr Ambolov A”.

Mr Ambolov was involved in a single-vehicle motorbike accident in front of Wat Chalong at 00.35am, Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) officials reported on the “Seven Days of Danger Report” Line group set up specifically for reporting accidents in Phuket during the seven days.

The second accident involved a 24-year-old Estonian man named as “Karl Leo Part”

Mr Part was involved in a single-vehicle motorbike accident in front of SuperCheap in Rawai at 1:20am, the DDPM reported.

Both men were taken to hospital for treatment of their injuries, but the extent of their injuries was not reported.

Both accidents were reported to the Public Health Emergency Management (PHEM), DDPM officials noted, meaning that the incidents will be counted in Phuket’s death and injury tally for the Seven Days campaign.