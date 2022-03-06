BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

BANGKOK: The embassy of Russia in Bangkok has warned Thai citizens against volunteering to fight alongside Ukrainians.

RussianUkrainemilitarypolitics
By Bangkok Post

Sunday 6 March 2022, 10:52AM

A protester joins a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Lumpini Park yesterday (Mar 5). Photo: Somchai Poomlard

A protester joins a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Lumpini Park yesterday (Mar 5). Photo: Somchai Poomlard

The embassy posted a statement on its Facebook account yesterday (Mar 5) that the Russian Defence Ministry strongly advises against such participation in foreign military campaigns, reports the Bangkok Post.

Last week, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky published on the office’s website an appeal to foreign citizens to help the country fight against Russia’s invasion which some liken to a war.

“The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing all citizens of the world, friends of Ukraine, peace and democracy. Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against Russia.

“Foreigners have the right to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine for military service under a contract of a voluntary basis to be included in the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“A separate subdivision is being formed of foreigners entitled the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine. There is no greater contribution [which] you can make for the sake of peace. For enrolment and details please contact the Defense Attaché of the Embassy of Ukraine in your country,’” the embassy wrote.

The embassy of Russia says that under international humanitarian law such mercenaries do not qualify as combatants and cannot be granted prisoner-of-war status.

The statement comes after three Thais had offered to volunteer and fight to defend Ukraine on March 3.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 06 March 2022 - 16:14:19 

There you go, grocery store gun-toting NRA  nutters of USA- your chance to go and shoot at people- and for a good cause!

Fascinated | 06 March 2022 - 13:33:38 

Russia threatens the citizens of yet another country. On the bright side at least its too far for them to invade, other than with 'high spending, high quality tourists'. Oh, hang on- they can't be 'high spending' at the moment can they!

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

NCSA warns heightened cyber threats following Ukraine invasion
Delivery service sector rakes in B44bn in 2020
Visa, Mastercard suspend global support of cards issued by Russian banks
China’s annual parliament opens in key year for Xi
Displaced Ukrainians pack trains to western border
Don’t take Favipiravir without prescription, Phuket hospital warns
Phuket marks 612 new COVID cases, three more deaths
Chalong underpass to close for maintenance
Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay
Pattaya venues call for 1am closing time
Busy days for Phuket airport in March
PayPal use extended until end of year
Cycling race to be held in Rawai
Positive sentiment predicted for Songkran fest
Phuket readies for another Roi Rim Lay Seafood Festival, this time at Kata Beach

 

Phuket community
Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

All about giving affected tourists time to arrange to pay their bills -good luck with that now that...(Read More)

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

There you go, grocery store gun-toting NRA nutters of USA- your chance to go and shoot at people- a...(Read More)

Visa, Mastercard suspend global support of cards issued by Russian banks

Is it smart to punish Russia people? It'll just bolster support for Putin, not diminish it. Trib...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

I see Aeroflot has halted all international flights as from Tuesday. Volkswagen and Toyota have sto...(Read More)

Phuket marks 612 new COVID cases, three more deaths

For the international arrivals, it would be very enlightening to know the number who tested positive...(Read More)

Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

Russia threatens the citizens of yet another country. On the bright side at least its too far for th...(Read More)

Concerns over Phuket falling behind as tuna hub

Looks like I missed a hub! Anyone keeping score?...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

Persons with other visas (Non-O, Non-B etc) and looking for an extension of stay have to contact the...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

Phuket Immigration Volunteer Website:(no mention of Russians) Information for Ukrainian visitors ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

@ Uncle: "So - yes -they should leave as per their visa allowance - there is ZERO reason to ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
CBRE Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
PaintFX
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket

 