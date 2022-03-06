Russian embassy urges Thais not to join fight

BANGKOK: The embassy of Russia in Bangkok has warned Thai citizens against volunteering to fight alongside Ukrainians.

By Bangkok Post

Sunday 6 March 2022, 10:52AM

A protester joins a rally against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Lumpini Park yesterday (Mar 5). Photo: Somchai Poomlard

The embassy posted a statement on its Facebook account yesterday (Mar 5) that the Russian Defence Ministry strongly advises against such participation in foreign military campaigns, reports the Bangkok Post.

Last week, Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky published on the office’s website an appeal to foreign citizens to help the country fight against Russia’s invasion which some liken to a war.

“The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is addressing all citizens of the world, friends of Ukraine, peace and democracy. Anyone who wants to join the defense of Ukraine, Europe and the world can come and fight side by side with the Ukrainians against Russia.

“Foreigners have the right to join the Armed Forces of Ukraine for military service under a contract of a voluntary basis to be included in the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“A separate subdivision is being formed of foreigners entitled the International Legion for the Territorial Defense of Ukraine. There is no greater contribution [which] you can make for the sake of peace. For enrolment and details please contact the Defense Attaché of the Embassy of Ukraine in your country,’” the embassy wrote.

The embassy of Russia says that under international humanitarian law such mercenaries do not qualify as combatants and cannot be granted prisoner-of-war status.

The statement comes after three Thais had offered to volunteer and fight to defend Ukraine on March 3.